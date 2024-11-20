Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Flames 2-1 in Shootout

The New York Islanders picked up a point, but left one on the table, in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Pierre Engvall opened the scoring in the second period, while Rasmus Andersson’s power-play goal tied the score 8:17 into the third.

That set the stage for a shootout, where Andrei Kuzmenko scored the game-deciding goal while Justin Kirkland netted the insurance marker.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 30-of-31 in the shootout loss, while Dustin Wolf stopped 28-of-29 in the win.

The shootout loss dropped the Islanders to 1-1-2 on their four-game road trip.

“It was hard-fought game. I thought both teams played very well,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “I look at it like it's a point, and I wish we had more than one point.”