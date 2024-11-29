Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Capitals

The New York Islanders picked up a point, but another one slip away on Friday, falling 5-4 to the Washington Capitals in a Metro Division matinee at Capital One Arena.

Simon Holmstrom (2G), Anders Lee (1G, 2A) and Kyle MacLean had the Islanders up 4-2 heading into the third period, but Dylan Strome’s power-play goal and Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game forced overtime, setting the stage for Jakob Chychrun’s OT winner at the 1:20 mark.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the Islanders, who saw their winless streak extended to three games (0-2-1) with third periods being a major factor in each defeat.

“Same story,” Matt Martin said. “I don't know how many games it feels like we've been leading or tied … going into the third period and we continue to find ways to lose. It's not good enough.”

Friday marked the 11th straight game the Islanders entered a third period either with a lead or the game tied. After allowing three third period goals against Detroit and Boston, respectively, the Isles allowed two to the Capitals to turn a 4-2 advantage into a 4-4 tie.

The first one came quick, with Strome, the Caps’ leading scorer, wristing a snipe high glove side on the power play at the 1:20 mark. That gave the Caps, who entered the game with a +13 goal differential in the third period, momentum. Just over six minutes later, a failed clear came back to bite the Isles, as the puck worked to an open Wilson who tied the score at 7:24.

“We didn’t get the puck out on one and it ends up in the back of our net, I take a penalty and it ends up in our net,” Lee said. “Two mistakes that cost us our lead.”

The Islanders found themselves defending for a majority of the third period and overtime, with Washington outshooting them 9-3 over that span and Isles unable to change the momentum on a late power play. The Caps eventually sealed the game in OT, with Chychrun beating Varlamov with a stick side wrister for the defenseman’s seventh of the season.