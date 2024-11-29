Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Capitals

Islanders let third period lead slip, as winless streak reaches three games (0-2-1)

By Cory Wright
The New York Islanders picked up a point, but another one slip away on Friday, falling 5-4 to the Washington Capitals in a Metro Division matinee at Capital One Arena.

Simon Holmstrom (2G), Anders Lee (1G, 2A) and Kyle MacLean had the Islanders up 4-2 heading into the third period, but Dylan Strome’s power-play goal and Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game forced overtime, setting the stage for Jakob Chychrun’s OT winner at the 1:20 mark.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the Islanders, who saw their winless streak extended to three games (0-2-1) with third periods being a major factor in each defeat.

“Same story,” Matt Martin said. “I don't know how many games it feels like we've been leading or tied … going into the third period and we continue to find ways to lose. It's not good enough.”

Friday marked the 11th straight game the Islanders entered a third period either with a lead or the game tied. After allowing three third period goals against Detroit and Boston, respectively, the Isles allowed two to the Capitals to turn a 4-2 advantage into a 4-4 tie.

The first one came quick, with Strome, the Caps’ leading scorer, wristing a snipe high glove side on the power play at the 1:20 mark. That gave the Caps, who entered the game with a +13 goal differential in the third period, momentum. Just over six minutes later, a failed clear came back to bite the Isles, as the puck worked to an open Wilson who tied the score at 7:24.

“We didn’t get the puck out on one and it ends up in the back of our net, I take a penalty and it ends up in our net,” Lee said. “Two mistakes that cost us our lead.”

The Islanders found themselves defending for a majority of the third period and overtime, with Washington outshooting them 9-3 over that span and Isles unable to change the momentum on a late power play. The Caps eventually sealed the game in OT, with Chychrun beating Varlamov with a stick side wrister for the defenseman’s seventh of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS SINK ISLES:

Special teams were a difference maker on Friday, as the Islanders power play went 0-for-3 while the penalty kill went 2-for-4.

Head Coach Patrick Roy expressed his displeasure with the power play in his postgame press conference, lamenting that it came up empty in a big moment with the game tied 4-4 late.

“Our power play is going to have to produce,” Roy said. “Tonight [special teams] was the difference. They scored two power play goals and I don't know if we generated chances on that first unit. So we have to be better. The power play has to do a job, and again, it had the chance to win it for us with what, less than three minutes and I don't even know if we set up.”

As for the Caps, Friday marked their fourth straight with a power-play tally, with Wilson netting a one-timer at the 12:10 mark of the first period to put Washington ahead 2-1, and Strome sniping early in the third.

HOLMSTROM HAS TWO-GOAL GAME:

Simon Holmstrom was elevated to Bo Horvat and Anders Lee’s line on Friday, as the the result of JG Pageau (day-to-day, lower-body) coming out of the lineup as a late scratch. Holmstrom took full advantage of the opportunity, recording his first-ever two-goal game.

Holmstrom was a door crasher on Friday, as he opened the scoring at 3:36, snapping a shot short side over Logan Thompson’s shoulder from the top of the circle. The Swede scored his second goal of the game late in the second period, deflecting a Dennis Cholowski shot at 18:09. Holmstrom finished the game with a team-high six shots on goal.

“Outstanding,” Roy said of Holmstrom’s game. “That line was really, really good. I was very impressed the way he played. Very impressed. He was solid on the wall. Played well offensively. I loved his game, big time.”

ODDS AND ENDS:

  • Anders Lee recorded his 200th career assist on Holmstrom’s first goal.
  • Isaiah George extended his point streak to three games with an assist on Lee’s goal.
  • The Islanders won a goalie interference challenge in the second period, which marked their first successful challenge of the season (on their third attempt).
  • Kyle MacLean’s goal was his first of the season.
  • Bo Horvat finished with two assists.

LINEUP CHANGES:

Hudson Fasching drew into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 5. Fasching recorded one shot and two giveaways in 11:12 TOI on a line with Martin and MacLean.

JG Pageau was a late scratch, as the winger is considered day to day with a lower-body injury. Holmstrom was elevated to Pageau’s spot alongside Horvat and Lee, while Oliver Wahlstrom slotted into Holmstrom’s spot alongside Casey Cizikas and Pierre Engvall.

NOTABLE QUOTE:

Anders Lee on his three-point game:

I just want to win hockey games. Every guy in this room just wants to win, I don't think anyone cares about how many points they have, as long as we win the game. It's no different tonight.

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders are back in action on Saturday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres in the second half of a back-to-back set. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

