Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Blackhawks

The New York Islanders got reinforcements on Sunday afternoon, but it didn’t translate into points, as the Isles fell 5-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

Connor Bedard broke a 3-3 tie with 54 seconds to play, while Connor Murphy added an empty-netter to seal it for Chicago, sending the Islanders away empty-handed. That left a bitter taste as the Isles outshot the Blackhawks 33-22 in the game, including 27-13 in the second and third periods combined.

“It feels like another one of those games, even when I was watching, when we lost, it seemed like we probably deserved better,” said, Mathew Barzal who played his first game since Oct. 30. “So we just have find a way to get these games.”

Ryan Pulock, Simon Holmstrom and Noah Dobson scored for the Isles. Ilya Mikheyev, Taylor Hall, Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 2A), Bedard (1G, 1A) and Murphy scored for the Blackhawks.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 18-of-22 in the loss, while Arvid Soderblom stopped 30-of-33 in the win.

The loss snapped the Islanders' seven-game point streak against the Blackhawks.