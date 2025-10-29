Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Bruins, Point Streak Ends at Five Games 

The New York Islanders fell 5-2 to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, snapping a five-game point streak.
Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri got a jump on the Bruins early, quicky grabbing a 2-0 lead by the 4:52 mark of the first period, but the Bruins found their legs and took over, scoring five unanswered goals. Elias Lindholm (1G, 1A), David Pastrnak (1G, 1A), Michael Eyssimont, Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten (ENG) did the damage for the Bruins. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33-of-35 shots in the win, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 17-of-21 in the loss.
“In the last couple games we did some good things, and there’s little areas we have to clean up that’s costing us,” Ryan Pulock said. “This group in here is confident. We have to look at it, talk about it and figure it out.”