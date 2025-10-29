Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Bruins, Point Streak Ends at Five Games 

TAKEAWAYS

- Like Saturday in the 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia, the Islanders built an early 2-0 lead but let it slip. After scoring twice in the opening five minutes of the game, the Bruins used the middle frame to catch up and eventually take the lead, scoring three times in the span of 3:51. The Islanders faltered and allowed a power-play goal on their second penalty of the game, allowing the Bruins to pull within one with a Lindholm one-timer that beat Sorokin clean. Pastrnak wristed a shot under Sorokin’s right pad to tie it before Eyssimont’s tip-in took the lead for Boston. Horvat said the difference in play between the first and second period was a deviation from a clean and simple game.

“We fell asleep for half a period and it costed us the game.” Horvat said. “We weren’t breaking out as clean and they took it to us there, they get that power-play goal and the momentum shifted.”

- Horvat powered the effort in the Islanders early offense, contributing the opening goal with a snipe off a Jonathan Drouin drop pass off the rush. Horvat then notched a secondary assist when he fed Mathew Barzal in the left dot, who set up Palmieri for the second goal of the game. The center had a shorthanded chance late in the second period but was denied at the doorstep by Korpisalo. Horvat leads the Isles with six goals and 10 points, with six goals in his last six outings.