Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Stars 4-3

HOW IT HAPPENED

The two-week break showed early for the Islanders, as Dallas – who played Saturday night – jumped out to a 1-0 lead 2:10 into the game with Steel depositing a loose puck. The Isles stabilized, with Engvall evening the scoring at 3:44 of the second period, as his backhander off the rush seemed to surprise Oettinger, netting his first goal since Nov. 19.

Robertson’s first of the game – a low, hard shot from the slot after an Islanders failed clearing attempt – made it 2-1 at 8:48, but the Isles responded seven seconds later. Palmieri took a home-run pass from DeAngelo into the zone, then blew a tire, got back up and roofed a shot over Oettinger in one continuous motion at 8:55.

That had the Isles squared with one of the league’s top teams, but Casey Cizikas’ five-minute major – and match penalty – for an illegal check to the head of Liam Bichsel was the “key moment” – Head Coach Patrick Roy’s words – on Sunday night. The Stars’ power play only wound up being three minutes – a Matt Dumba instigator led to two minutes of four-on-four hockey – but produced two goals, as Robertson lit the lamp twice for Dallas.

The two-time 40-goal scorer proved why to put Dallas up 3-2, roofing a shot from a sharp angle after a backdoor feed from Roope Hintz at 15:53. Robertson made it 4-2 less than two minutes later, burying a Wyatt Johnston rebound at 17:28.

“It was probably a key moment in that game,” Roy said. “Unfortunately for us, we were not able to kill that penalty.”

The Isles pressed in the third period, outshooting the Stars 11-5 in the final frame. Duclair cut the deficit to 4-3 by backhanding a rebound through Oettinger at 9:17 and JG Pageau seemingly tied the score with 4:52 to play, but the goal was immediately called back to goalie interference, as Engvall was in the crease and bumped the Dallas defender into Oettinger.

New York continued to press late, but came up empty on a late power play and Simon Holmstrom’s last gasp at the buzzer went wide.

“It’s one of those nights where we fought to the end and came up just short,” Captain Anders Lee said.