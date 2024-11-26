Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Red Wings

The New York Islanders dropped a 4-2 decision to the Detroit Red Wings at UBS Arena on Monday night.

Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, but it wasn’t enough to combat offense from Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson (ENG).

Semyon Varlamov turned aside 17 of 20 shots in a loss that snapped his personal three-game point streak. Alex Lyon stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win.

The Islanders were solid out of the gate – holding the edge on shots 6-0 to start the contest – and found their first goal when they attacked the Red Wings zone early in the game, with JG Pageau finding Lee in the left circle. The captain fired off a wrister that beat Lyon to open the scoring at 4:35.

Detroit tied things up in the frame, as Seider's slap shot from the right circle beat Varlamov to tie the game at one apiece.

The Islanders jumped ahead again when Isaiah George’s wrister from the point bounced off Brock Nelson in front of the net, leaving an open Palmieri from the side of the crease to bank it home at the 7:41 mark of the second period.

The Isles had a lead in the third period for the sixth straight game, but allowed the game-tying goal for the fourth time over that span when Larkin used a spin move in front of the net to whip in a rebound to tie the game at two apiece at 11:20 of the third period. Raymond gave the Red Wings their first lead of the game with 6:07 to play with a deflection that beat Varlamov.

The Islanders tested Lyon with 14 shots in the third period – with Grant Hutton and Simon Holmstrom getting prime chances in the final frame, but couldn’t break through, with Edvinsson icing the game with an empty-netter.

The result stung for the Isles, who suffered a similar upending on Thursday at the hands of the Red Wings and were swept by Detroit in the three-game season series.

"They're not going in for us right now at times, and we just got to push through it,” Lee said. “Anytime you lose a game, there's a level and the way things are going right now we're not getting the results that we need to be getting."