Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-1 to Kings

The New York Islanders fell 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, finishing their California road trip with a record of 1-2-0.
Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York, while Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield (SHG) and Drew Doughty (SHG – ENG) powered the offense for Los Angeles. Ilya Sorokin stopped 28-of-31 shots in defeat and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves in the win.
The frustration level was high after the game, as the Islanders had two goals overturned for goalie interference and allowed a shorthanded goal after a broken stick led to a Kings breakaway. Bad luck aside, Head Coach Patrick Roy and the players felt that it was their best effort of the road trip.
“We had a lot of good chances, a lot of grade-A’s,” Roy said. “The second and third period were probably our best of the road trip. It’s too bad sometimes, we found a way to lose that game.”
With the loss, the Isles (65 points) remain five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points), who fell to the New Jersey Devils, for the second wild card spot. The Ottawa Senators (73 points), Montreal Canadiens (68 points) and Boston Bruins (68 points) all won on Tuesday, while the New York Rangers (68 points) fell in regulation.