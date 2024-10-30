Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 to Ducks 

The Islanders dropped a 3-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night in the first half of a back-to-back set.

Ilya Sorokin turned aside 19 of 21 in the loss, while Lukas Dostal stood tall with 40 saves, including a 17-save performance in the final frame for the win. Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal was the lone tally for the Isles, who allowed a pair of power-play goals in the loss.

Leo Carlsson opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 14:05. Troy Terry used the Ducks’ second power play of the game to extend the lead to 2-0 at the 14:07 mark of the second period, taking a Mason McTavish feed in front of the net and stuffing it behind Sorokin. The Ducks power-play units had a strong showing, going 2-for-3 on the man advantage for the night after entering the matchup with two PPGs through their first eight games.

The Islanders outshot the Ducks 24-16 after two periods of play, but couldn’t convert on their chances. Anders Lee had a grade-A chance following Anaheim’s second goal, as the captain received a pass from Mathew Barzal and ripped a shot from the left circle, but Dostal came up with the pad save.

Head Coach Patrick Roy shook up two of his lines late in the second period, as Barzal skated with JG Pageau and Anders Lee, while Casey Cizikas centered a line with Casey Cizikas and Bo Horvat.

Hudson Fasching and Kyle Palmieri drew penalties in the third period putting the Isles on a two-man advantage. The Isles desperately needed to score, and seconds after the 5-on-3 expired, they got one,as Barzal one-timed a cross-ice pass from Horvat and blasted a shot from the left circle that nicked Dostal and went in. The goal was Barzal’s first power-play goal of the season and 24th of his career.

Roy pulled Sorokin with under two minutes to play, but Frank Vatrano sealed the deal with an empty netter at the 19:00 of the final frame.

"I always believe it's just a matter of confidence," Roy said. "When you're confident, you shoot the puck and for some reason it goes in, and right now we have our chances, but we just need to get those those ugly ones with traffic in front until that confidence comes in."