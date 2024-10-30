Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 to Ducks 

The Islanders outshoot Ducks 41-22, but fall 3-1 on home ice

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The Islanders dropped a 3-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night in the first half of a back-to-back set.

Ilya Sorokin turned aside 19 of 21 in the loss, while Lukas Dostal stood tall with 40 saves, including a 17-save performance in the final frame for the win. Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal was the lone tally for the Isles, who allowed a pair of power-play goals in the loss.

Leo Carlsson opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 14:05. Troy Terry used the Ducks’ second power play of the game to extend the lead to 2-0 at the 14:07 mark of the second period, taking a Mason McTavish feed in front of the net and stuffing it behind Sorokin. The Ducks power-play units had a strong showing, going 2-for-3 on the man advantage for the night after entering the matchup with two PPGs through their first eight games.

The Islanders outshot the Ducks 24-16 after two periods of play, but couldn’t convert on their chances. Anders Lee had a grade-A chance following Anaheim’s second goal, as the captain received a pass from Mathew Barzal and ripped a shot from the left circle, but Dostal came up with the pad save.

Head Coach Patrick Roy shook up two of his lines late in the second period, as Barzal skated with JG Pageau and Anders Lee, while Casey Cizikas centered a line with Casey Cizikas and Bo Horvat.

Hudson Fasching and Kyle Palmieri drew penalties in the third period putting the Isles on a two-man advantage. The Isles desperately needed to score, and seconds after the 5-on-3 expired, they got one,as Barzal one-timed a cross-ice pass from Horvat and blasted a shot from the left circle that nicked Dostal and went in. The goal was Barzal’s first power-play goal of the season and 24th of his career.

Roy pulled Sorokin with under two minutes to play, but Frank Vatrano sealed the deal with an empty netter at the 19:00 of the final frame.

"I always believe it's just a matter of confidence," Roy said. "When you're confident, you shoot the puck and for some reason it goes in, and right now we have our chances, but we just need to get those those ugly ones with traffic in front until that confidence comes in."

ANA at NYI | Recap

ISLES OUTSHOOT DUCKS 41-22, BUT CAN'T BREAK THROUGH OFFENSIVELY

The Islanders were held to one or fewer goals for the fourth time in nine games to start the season, but while the result was frustrating, the underlying numbers told a different story.

The Islanders outshot the Ducks 41-22, out-attempted Anaheim 91-50, sustained zone time, held the advantage in high danger chances 13-5 per Natural Stat Trick, but ultimately couldn’t find the goals they needed.

The penalties were costly for the Isles, as the PK went 2-for-3 as the Ducks converted on their first two power plays to grab their first two goals.

"We made some plays but couldn't get the clears we needed," Scott Mayfield said. "One jumped over the stick and into the net, that's what we need to work on and we've got to be better."

The Isles poured it on in the third period with 18 shots on goal, but Dostal turned aside all but one - as the Isles used the man advantage to prevent the shutout – but it wasn’t enough to tie the game. The Islanders have outshot their opponent in seven of their first nine games of the season, which included Tuesday.

"I really thought we did a good job of getting his eyes tonight and crashing the net, and we had some good tips, and give [Dostal] credit, he had played a heck of a game," Horvat said. "But there's always those opportunities. I had a couple tonight I'd like to have back. When you get those opportunities and you're in the slot, you have to bear down, and you have to bury those chances."

There isn't much time to dwell on the loss, as the Isles need to turn the page quickly for the second half of a back-to-back set in Columbus on Wednesday.

"It's a tough league to win in," Palmieri said. "I think when you look at it from just how quickly the season goes and how much you play, there's nothing to be frustrated about. We're going to get back to work and go into Columbus for a win."

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks game on Oct. 29, 2024. Photos by Dennis DaSilva, Sam Johnston and Shea Kastriner, New York Islanders and Bruce Bennett and Mike Stobe, Getty Images

LINEUP NOTES

Hudson Fasching drew into the lineup and made his season debut for the Isles after he was recalled from Bridgeport on Saturday. He recorded one takeaway in 7:56 TOI.

“I thought he played well,” Roy said. “He did what we were asking for and he brought that energy in. But at the end, we were searching for a goal.”

Matt Martin and Oliver Wahlstrom were healthy scratches.

ODDS AND ENDS

- Ilya Sorokin has allowed six goals in his past four starts, with 96 shots faced over that span.

"He was in a tough situation, missing most of the camp and no preseason games," Palmieri said. "So the way he's playing right now, it's great for us."

- Casey Cizikas tied Matt Martin for seventh all-time in Isles history for games played (824).

- JG Pageau had a game-high six hits.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Patrick Roy on how the Islanders can break through offensively.

“We wish we could just go to Walmart and buy some [greasy goals], but it doesn't work that way. Sometimes it's about putting pucks on net and in the pads and finding a way to get the rebounds. But our group is very resilient, and I know that we're going to turn the page today and we're be ready for tomorrow."

NEXT GAME

The Islanders head to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets in the second half of a back-to-back set. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

