Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Toronto

The New York Islanders liked a decent amount of things about their game on Tuesday afternoon, but the result was not one of them, as they fell 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Defensively, they held a talented Toronto team to 25 total shots – including five in the third period – and won the high-danger chance battle 10-7 at five-on-five. The Isles struggling penalty kill was technically three-for-four (more on that later), but had one of its best games in recent memory and New York largely held the Leafs’ top players in check.

That said, the Isles could only bury one of their chances, with JG Pageau netting the lone goal, which was not enough to counteract even strength tallies from David Kampf and Steven Lorentz and eventually an empty-netter from John Tavares.

“I thought we played a good game. To be a great game, we have to win, but I thought we played a good game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It's the kind of road game that you need to play and just bear down on your chances.”

Ilya Sorokin stopped 22-of-24 shots in the loss while Joseph Woll stopped 30-of-31 in the win.

The loss was the Islanders second straight defeat and also snapped a five-game winning streak against Toronto. Tuesday also marked the first time this season the Islanders have been three games under NHL .500 (14-17-7).

“We are where we are. It sucks, and not where we want to be, but there's still a lot of belief in here,” Mathew Barzal said. “That's all you need, so we still have a lot of games left.”