Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Leafs 

The New York Islanders dropped a 2-1 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, but it was the only offense the Isles could muster as Bobby McMann netted a pair of goals – including a late power-play tally - for Toronto in a win that decided the season series in favor of the Leafs, 2-1-0.

It was a tough result for the Isles, who put forth a solid effort, but suffered their third straight regulation loss, which tied a season-long.

“We had looks, I thought our effort was there all night,” Captain Anders Lee said. “It was a good hockey game, we’ve put a couple together here and have come away with zero points… we have to stick with it but it was a 60-minute effort for both teams. Let’s build off that and get back at it in a couple [days].”

Ilya Sorokin and Joseph Woll started all three games of the season for their respective teams. Sorokin, who started for the 14th time in the last 15 games, made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss, while Woll turned aside 32 of 33 shots for the win.