Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Leafs 

The Islanders’ losing streak reaches three games

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders dropped a 2-1 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, but it was the only offense the Isles could muster as Bobby McMann netted a pair of goals – including a late power-play tally - for Toronto in a win that decided the season series in favor of the Leafs, 2-1-0.

It was a tough result for the Isles, who put forth a solid effort, but suffered their third straight regulation loss, which tied a season-long.

“We had looks, I thought our effort was there all night,” Captain Anders Lee said. “It was a good hockey game, we’ve put a couple together here and have come away with zero points… we have to stick with it but it was a 60-minute effort for both teams. Let’s build off that and get back at it in a couple [days].”

Ilya Sorokin and Joseph Woll started all three games of the season for their respective teams. Sorokin, who started for the 14th time in the last 15 games, made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss, while Woll turned aside 32 of 33 shots for the win.

TOR at NYI | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a scoreless first period, the middle frame got quite active and physical as Max Domi elbowed Isaiah George at the half wall. As the Isles defenseman was headed to the bench, the Maple Leafs kept the play alive, which allowed McMann to rip a shot from the left circle through Sorokin at 10:43 to open the scoring.

The Isles could not convert on 19 seconds of a 5-on-3 opportunity or the ensuing power play, but they got even shortly after at five-on-five. Mathew Barzal sent a cross-ice pass to Mayfield, who unleashed a snipe from the left dot stick-side to tie the game at one apiece at 18:15 of the second period. Retaliating with offense after losing a man in the contest was an encouraging sign for the Isles.

“It was a great response, anytime that happens to one of your guys, everyone gets a little juiced up,” Lee said.

After the Isles held the Leafs without a shot on goal in their first power play chance in the second period, Adam Pelech took a tripping penalty, and the Islanders couldn’t get the kill when they needed one. McMann scored his second of the game at 17:01, as Oliver Ekman-Larsson's wide shot took a big bounce off the end boards to McMann, who roofed a shot past a sprawling Sorokin.

The Isles sustained solid pressure on a 6-on-5 with Sorokin pulled. Lee knocked the puck out of Woll’s possession and it trickled into the net, but the officials had already blown the play dead. After a quick review the original call on the ice stood as no goal.

“I thought it was a quick whistle, that’s all,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

TOR@NYI: Mayfield scores goal against Joseph Woll

LINEUP NOTES

George left the game midway through the second period and did not return. Roy did not have an update postgame on the 20-year-old blueliner.

Kyle MacLean, who took a stick to the face in the third period, left the game but returned late in the final frame.

ODDS AND ENDS

- Mayfield netted his second goal of the season and first since Nov. 14.
- Bo Horvat led the team with seven shots on goal
- JG Pageau led the Islanders with six hits.

UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
+12 UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1
UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1

UBS Postgame Photos: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night UBS Arena. Photos by Mike Stobe and Rich Graessle/Getty Images and Sam Johnston and Michael Mooney, New York Islanders

NOTABLE QUOTE

Roy on his team’s consistent defensive effort, but need to score more goals:

“Overall I wouldn’t change a thing in our game, we’d love to see just better shots, the quality of our shots, that’s all. The guys are working and playing hard… I have no complaints other than not scoring goals. If we get those goals, it’ll turn around for us, I still believe in that.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders kick off a three-game road swing with a contest against the Bruins in Boston. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

News Feed

2025 World Juniors Tracker

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Misses Morning Skate

This Day in Isles History: January 2

Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

The Skinny: Maple Leafs 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Toronto

Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

The Skinny: Penguins 3, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Can’t Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Penguins

The Skinny: Islanders 6, Penguins 3

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

Takeaways: Islanders Bounce Back with 6-3 Win Over Pens

Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

Isles Day to Day: Practice Dec. 27, 2024

The Skinny: Sabres 7, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 7-1 to Sabres

Islanders Treat Families to Holiday Game

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 23, 2024