Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Panthers

The New York Islanders fell to the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Sunday night on the second half of a back-to-back set, ending their winning streak at three games.

Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders but it wasn’t enough to combat offense from Uvis Balinskis, Carter Verhaeghe (GWG), Seth Jones and Sam Reinhart (ENG). David Rittich stopped 26 of 29 shots faced in the loss while Daniil Tarasov made 20 saves in the win.

The Islanders fell in the second half of a back-to-back set for the first time of the season (4-1-0).

“I feel like we could have been a little more connected,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Overall, that was a touch schedule. We played Tampa twice, played Colorado, back-to-back games here. Three out of four, that’s pretty good. We gave ourselves a chance to get back in this game.”