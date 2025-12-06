Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

The New York Islanders head down south to play the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second time in three games on Saturday night. This is the first of a back-to-back set in Florida this weekend.

The Islanders are coming off a 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at UBS Arena, ending Colorado’s 17-game point streak and handing them just their second regulation loss of the season. New York opened the game with four straight goals from Kyle MacLean, Anders Lee, Bo Horvat and Adam Pelech.

“We scored those goals, moving the puck well offensively and the four lines were outstanding,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the game.

Ilya Sorokin was between the pipes for the third straight game. He stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced.

“When we gave those scoring chances, Ilya made those saves,” Roy said.

Thursday night’s victory was the 200th of Roy’s head coaching career. The Islanders finished the season-long seven-game homestand 3-3-1.