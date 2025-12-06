Isles Day-to-Day: Darche Provides Updates on Pageau and Drouin

Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche met with the media on Saturday morning, providing injury updates and sharing his thoughts being back in Tampa Bay after spending six years with the organization.

PAGEAU UPDATE

JG Pageau shed the orange non-contact jersey and skated as a full participant on Saturday morning but he'll miss his seventh straight game on Saturday.

Pageau last played in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22. The center has 12 points (6G, 6A) through 22 games this season.

“Pageau is very close,” Darche said. “There's still a chance for tomorrow, but we'll see. We’re talking [in the matter of] days. As you saw, he’s basically going through a full practice.”

DROUIN UPDATE

Darche offered an update on Jonathan Drouin, who will miss his second straight game on Saturday with a lower-body injury. Drouin has 15 points (3G, 15A) through 26 games with the Islanders.

“Drouin stayed back home just to get some treatment," Darche said. "I don't expect him to be out too long, so hopefully it's just day to day. We’ll see when we get back.”