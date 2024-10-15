Takeaways: Islanders Earn First Win of the Season, Beat Avs 6-2

The New York Islanders first win of the season was a full team effort, taking a 6-2 victory and playing a strong defensive game against a high-octane Colorado Avalanche team at Ball Arena.

Brock Nelson (2G), Kyle Palmieri, Anders Lee, Anthony Duclair and Mathew Barzal (EN) powered a six-goal win, while Calum Ritchie and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Avalanche. Ilya Sorokin stopped 32-of-34 shots in his season debut, while Alexandar Georgiev stopped 32-of-37 in the loss.

The Islanders found themselves down 1-0 a minute into the contest after Ritchie deposited a feed from Josh Manson at the half wall and had a wide-open net to shoot at. The Isles made a push and found some energy after getting scored on early.

“They got that quick goal, but that didn’t deter us from playing our game and making sure we stayed level-headed,” Casey Cizikas said.

Anders Lee stuffed the puck into the net from the left side of the crease at 5:33 to knot the score at one apiece. Building off that offense, Kyle Palmieri batted down a Manson pass, beat him in a foot race to the net and raced in alone. Georgiev attempted a diving poke check, but Palmieri maintained control of the puck and shelfed it into a wide-open net to take a 2-1 advantage for the Islanders at 18:52 of the first.

Nathan MacKinnon laid a reverse hit on Alex Romanov that sent him crashing into the boards by the end of the period, causing a scuffle and resulting in Logan O’Connor and Scott Mayfield taking minors for roughing. The Isles maintained their pace in the middle frame and extended their lead to 3-1 when Brock Nelson went five-hole on Georgiev at 8:25 of the frame. Nelson was in action again shortly after, when he scooped up Cale Makar’s attempt to get the puck out of the zone, moved in alone on Georgiev and beat him cleanly for his second goal of the game at 11:14 shorthanded to make it 4-1.

The Avalanche weren’t going to go down easy, as Mittelstadt scored in the first minute of the third period to pull within two. Anthony Duclair regained the three-goal lead by receiving a feed from Romanov and sliding the puck past Georgiev. Mathew Barzal sealed the deal with an empty net goal at 18:48.

"We were resilient and managed to stay focused on our game," said Head Coach Patrick Roy. "We were outstanding in the second [period], we gave them nothing. It's a nice team win."