Takeaways: Islanders Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Senators 

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Sens peppered the Isles early on, as Thomas Chabot and Shane Pinto tested Sorokin with quality chances in the opening 30 seconds, but Sorokin stood tall early.

Ottawa broke through when Noah Gregor carried the puck along the wall and behind the goal line, putting the shot on net for Gaudette to jam the loose puck in from the right side of the crease at 5:37 of the first period.

In response, the Islanders mustered up two greasy goals at the end of the frame. Max Tsyplakov drew a high-sticking penalty, and the power play found a way to capitalize. Lee was able to find and bury the rebound from Noah Dobson’s blast from the point at the 12:27 mark of the game, and just 18 seconds into the power play. Kyle MacLean deepened the Islanders lead by getting in a net-front position and redirecting a shot from Dennis Cholowski at 14:48.

Kyle Palmieri took an interference penalty with 38 seconds left in the first period, leaving the Senators with a prime opportunity to tie the game to start the middle frame. Josh Norris beamed a shot from the right circle to get even at two apiece.

The Sens held a shot and territorial advantage, but Sorokin, who played in both games of the back-to-back set, denied Tim Stutzle, the Senators leading scorer, on the doorstep to keep the game tied after an Isles turnover.

“He showed why he’s one of the best in the game. When we made mistakes and were not as sharp, he was there for us,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

Palmieri drew a tripping penalty against Norris and converted on that power play, which was the second of the game for the Islanders. The winger received a pass from Lee and ripped a shot from the left circle through Forsberg to take the lead for New York at 13:46 of the third period, which held as the game-winner.

Horvat sealed the deal with an empty-net goal and has goals in back-to-back games.