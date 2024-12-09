Takeaways: Islanders Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Senators 

The New York Islanders kept the winning energy going on Sunday night with a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators in the second half of a back-to-back set.
Anders Lee (PPG), Kyle MacLean, Kyle Palmieri (PPG) and Bo Horvat (ENG) powered the offense for the Islanders while Adam Gaudette and Josh Norris (PPG) put up goals for Ottawa. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves on 31 shots in a game he played with zero days’ rest, while Anton Forsberg made nine saves on 13 shots.
Sunday’s win was the first time the Islanders won a game with 13 shots or fewer since Oct. 31, 2000.
“It was how our game was going to have to be tonight to find success, it was going to be ugly,” Lee said. “We weren’t playing clean, but we threw a few shots on the net and got it in. Ilya had a great game, the power play, penalty kill and that big kill at the end. Ilya had a great game. In the right moments we were good.”
Sunday’s tilt had a déjà vu element, as the Isles won 4-2 over the Senators in Ottawa on Nov. 7 where Horvat also buried the empty-net goal in the contest. The win lifted the Isles to NHL-.500 with a record of 11-11-7.