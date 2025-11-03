Takeaways: Islanders Beat Columbus 3-2 in Comeback Thriller

Two late goals turned into two regulation points.

The New York Islanders scored two goals in 29 seconds late in the third period to lift themselves to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night at UBS Arena. The two-goal flurry ultimately powered the Islanders to their second straight win.

Down 2-1 with 1:07 remaining, Matthew Schaefer tied the game at two apiece with his second goal of the game after opening the scoring with a power-play goal. Instead of settling for overtime, Simon Holmstrom buried the game-winner with 38 seconds left for the regulation win. Miles Wood and Denton Mateychuk scored for Columbus.

David Rittich turned aside 20 of 22 shots in the win and Elvis Merzlikins made 36 games in the loss for the Blue Jackets. The win improved the Isles to 6-5-1 on the season.

“I thought we had a strong 60 minutes,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “In the third we showed character, we showed we were resilience by finding the game-tying goal and scoring right after. It was fun to watch.”