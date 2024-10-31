Takeaways: Islanders Blanked 2-0 by Blue Jackets

The New York Islanders were shut out 2-0 by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Damon Severson scored at 5:43 of the third period to open the scoring and Justin Danforth recorded an empty net goal at 17:57 to make it 2-0. Semyon Varlamov made 24 of 25 saves in the loss, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped all 26 in the win.

The first two periods were fast-paced but strong goaltending on both ends of the ice kept the first 40 minutes scoreless. Max Tsyplakov was robbed on a semi-breakaway as Merzlikins got it with his blocker and gloved it. The Isles had quality chances but put the puck on net more in the second period, outshooting the Blue Jackets 12-7. The first penalty of the game was called at 13:50 when Adam Pelech drew an interference penalty on Justin Danforth, but the Isles could not convert on the man advantage.

The Blue Jackets broke the ice at 5:43 of the third. Severson, who had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference at the end of the first period, sent a shot from the goal line toward the net that deflected off Ryan Pulock and into the net.

The Islanders had opportunities in the third period to tie the game, as Mathew Barzal tried to stuff home a rebound chance, but Merzlikins extended his pad to make the save to maintain the 1-0 lead. Danforth buried an empty net goal at 17:57 of the third period to seal the deal for Columbus in their second consecutive win.

The Islanders put forth a solid effort but could not find the back of the net, falling in both games of the back-to-back set after Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

“We deserve to be disappointed, because we played a really good game in the back-to-back,” Roy said. “I thought we deserved better than that.”