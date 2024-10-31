Takeaways: Islanders Blanked 2-0 by Blue Jackets

Varlamov makes 24 of 25 saves, but Isles come up empty handed and drop both games of back-to-back set

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080 3
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders were shut out 2-0 by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Damon Severson scored at 5:43 of the third period to open the scoring and Justin Danforth recorded an empty net goal at 17:57 to make it 2-0. Semyon Varlamov made 24 of 25 saves in the loss, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped all 26 in the win.

The first two periods were fast-paced but strong goaltending on both ends of the ice kept the first 40 minutes scoreless. Max Tsyplakov was robbed on a semi-breakaway as Merzlikins got it with his blocker and gloved it. The Isles had quality chances but put the puck on net more in the second period, outshooting the Blue Jackets 12-7. The first penalty of the game was called at 13:50 when Adam Pelech drew an interference penalty on Justin Danforth, but the Isles could not convert on the man advantage.

The Blue Jackets broke the ice at 5:43 of the third. Severson, who had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference at the end of the first period, sent a shot from the goal line toward the net that deflected off Ryan Pulock and into the net.

The Islanders had opportunities in the third period to tie the game, as Mathew Barzal tried to stuff home a rebound chance, but Merzlikins extended his pad to make the save to maintain the 1-0 lead. Danforth buried an empty net goal at 17:57 of the third period to seal the deal for Columbus in their second consecutive win.

The Islanders put forth a solid effort but could not find the back of the net, falling in both games of the back-to-back set after Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

“We deserve to be disappointed, because we played a really good game in the back-to-back,” Roy said. “I thought we deserved better than that.”

NYI at CBJ | Recap

VARLAMOV POSTS SOLID PERFORMANCE, BUT ISLES STRUGGLE OFFENSIVELY

Varlamov turned aside 24 of 25 shots faced and made some important saves, but the Isles ultimately did not get the win for him.

The Isles have been sharp defensively, stringing together five consecutive periods without allowing a goal at five-on-five before the Severson goal, the offense dried up as New York has recorded one goal in its last eight periods of action.

“It’s not on our goaltenders, it’s not their fault,” Bo Horvat said. “It’s on us. We have to score at the end of the day.”

Varlamov looked sharp early, making a huge save on a Yegor Chinakhov partial-breakaway in the opening minutes of the game. Midway through the first period, Kevin Labanc moved in tight, but Varlamov stayed with him, stretching out his right pad to make the save.

After the Isles fell in a 1-0 hole Varlamov made a flashy glove save on Severson to keep the Isles within one before he was pulled for the extra man.

“He was outstanding,” JG Pageau said. “He gave us a chance to win. They got bounces, he made some key saves at key moments in the game. It's too bad we didn't get the result for him. He's been a rock. He's been a rock for us since the start. We need to be better in front of him.”

CBJ 2 vs NYI 0: Roy

LINEUP CHANGES

Roy overhauled his lines before the game, elevating Max Tysplakov to the top line with Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom, while Mathew Barzal joined Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson to start the game. To start the second period, Roy made more changes by swapping Holmstrom and Barzal, and swapping Casey Cizikas with Hudson Fasching, in hopes of a spark.

“I was just looking for a goal,” Roy said. “I thought it was a good moment to press and try to find a way to get that goal and take the lead. We had our chances.”

Fasching slotted in with Anders Lee and JG Pageau to start his second game of the season. Matt Martin drew into the lineup and started the game on a line with Kyle MacLean and Casey Cizikas.

UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
+4 UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0
UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0

UBS Postgame Photos: Blue Jackets 2, Islanders 0

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 2-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Prudential Center. Photos by Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images and New York Islanders.

ODDS AND ENDS

- Bo Horvat tied for the team lead of three shots.
- Noah Dobson recorded a team-high 23:03 TOI.
- JG Pageau and Max Tysplakov led the team with four hits apiece.
- Matt Martin had a team-high two blocked shots.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Roy on how his team can turn things around

“It's a team thing right now, and we're going to get out of it together. We’re playing good enough to win and we're coming up short. At the same time, we need to be resilient and we need to find ways to win.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders continue their road trip with a stop in Buffalo to face the Sabres on Friday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

News Feed

The Skinny: Ducks 3, Islanders 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 to Ducks 

Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 28, 2024

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 28

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Martin Appreciative of One-Year Deal with Isles 

The Skinny: Panthers 6, Isles 3

Takeaways: Islanders Let Lead Slip, Fall 6-3 to Panthers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers 

Isles Day to Day: Engvall and Fasching Recalled

Islanders Sign Martin

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 3 OT

Takeaways: Isles Offense Comes Through in 4-3 OT Win Over Devils

UBS Arena and New York Islanders Announce Landmark AI Technology Partnership with Viam

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 25

Breast Cancer Survivors and Thrivers Enjoy a “Day of Beauty”