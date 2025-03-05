Takeaways: Islanders Best Jets 3-2

After a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, the New York Islanders knew they needed to bounce back.
They responded in a big way in front of their fans at UBS Arena, beating the top team in the NHL in the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night in the second half of a back-to-back set.
“We weren’t happy last night, getting shut out on the road like that against a rival,” Captain Anders Lee said. “We knew we had to bring it tonight.”
Kyle Palmieri (PPG), Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock powered the offense for New York, while Josh Morrissey (PPG) and Nikolaj Ehlers (PPG) provided goals for Winnipeg. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves on 28 shots for the win after starting in both games of the back-to-back set. Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 26 of 29 shots in the loss.
“He’s resilient,” Lee said about Sorokin. “He can handle anything, back to backs, no problem. Another great goaltending matchup and he comes out on top.”
The Islanders (63 points) gained ground in the standings, pulling themselves within three points of the Rangers (66 points) who hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference after the Detroit Red Wings (66 points) fell 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.