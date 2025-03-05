Takeaways: Islanders Best Jets 3-2

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders had a slow start to the game but found energy and their legs as the period wore on, with their captain providing a spark. Lee dropped the gloves with Adam Lowry. Both players received a major for fighting and the physicality seemingly gave the Isles some energy.

“Lee was a big spark for us,” Palmieri said. “That’s our leader stepping up in a big moment.”

The Isles used that momentum and converted on their first power play opportunity of the game. Nelson had time and space in the right dot but instead of opting to shoot, he sent a cross-ice pass over to Palmieri, who ripped a clean shot through Hellebuyck to open the scoring at 16:49. They recorded the final 15 shots of the period, after being outshot by the Jets 10-2 to start the game, coming out of the first period with a 17-10 shot advantage.

The momentum of the opening frame carried over into the second, as the Isles doubled their lead within the first two minutes into the period. Max Tsyplakov drove to the net and sent a pass across the crease to Nelson, who capitalized off Hellebuyck being out of position and wristed a shot into an open net to take a 2-0 advantage at 1:33 of the frame.

The Jets got one back on the man advantage, as Morrissey’s shot from the point deflected off the skate of Simon Holmstrom and into the net, cutting Winnipeg’s deficit to 2-1 at the 8:48 mark of the period.

Up by a goal in the in the third period, the Isles kept pushing. Winnipeg turned the puck over in their own zone and the Isles took full advantage, as Anders Lee muscled the puck out to Pulock, whose blast from the point went off the skate of a Winnipeg defender and into the net at 4:03 to take a 3-1 advantage.

The Jets were back within one after Ehlers buried a power play goal at 12:51 of the final frame, but the Isles held on and weathered the storm with Hellebuyck pulled for the extra skater.