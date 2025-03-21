Takeaways: Horvat Helps Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Habs

The stakes were high entering Thursday’s contest against the Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Islanders understood the assignment, pulling off a 4-3 OT win – and pulling within two points of a playoff spot.

Bo Horvat’s second goal of the game doubled as the overtime winner 3:37 into the extra frame, while Anthony Duclair (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom (PPG) also scored for the Islanders. Joshua Roy, Patrik Laine (1G, 1A), Brendan Gallagher provided goals for the Canadiens and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves in defeat.

“What I really like is that without playing our best game, we found a way to win,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “At the end of the day, if you’re not playing your best and find ways to win, it’s a good sign, that’s a sign of a good hockey team.”

The aforementioned stakes were due to the implications in the standings. The Isles and Canadiens – who maintained their second wild card status in the Eastern Conference with 74 points - entered the contest three points apart in the standings and the Islanders (72 points) narrowed that gap to two points by the end of the night.

Tony DeAngelo, Noah Dobson and Ilya Sorokin – yes, Ilya Sorokin – all had two-assist nights. Sorokin earned second star honors with 38 saves and making some key plays, including the secondary assist on Horvat’s OT goal.

“He was definitely the first star of the game, you guys can decide if he got it for the number of saves he made or the number of points he got,” Roy said to the media postgame.