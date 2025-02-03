Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The National Hockey League has named Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin the First Star of the Week for the period ending February 2.

Sorokin, 29, went 3-0 last week with a .953 save percentage and a 1.33 goals-against average in games against the Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Sorokin posted his third shutout of the season on Jan. 30 in Philadelphia and extended his winning streak to six games on Feb. 1 in Tampa.

In 37 games this season, Sorokin has a 19-14-4 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average. He’s tied for fourth in the NHL in shutouts, eighth in in wins and 10th in saves (919).

The Islanders selected Sorokin in the third round (78th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. No in his fifth season with the Islanders, Sorokin’s 21 career shutouts are four shy of tying Bill Smith for the Islanders franchise record (25).