Romanov Reliable in Third Season with Isles

Alexander Romanov has added some offense of late in addition to the physical edge and lockdown defense he brings

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Alexander Romanov has been packing a punch for the New York Islanders – especially as of late – with goals in his last two games, including the opening goal in their 2-1 win over Thursday’s win over the Bruins.

“I was shocked, he’s never shot like this, like he scored today,” Ilya Sorokin said postgame on Thursday. “Great player, I’m thankful for him.”

Romanov has been a steady, consistent defenseman since he arrived on Long Island before the 2022-23 season, with 22 points in each of the last two seasons. He’s up to 17 points this season, with four goals and 13 assists through 44 games this year.

He’s unlocked the offensive side of his game, as each game gets more crucial down the stretch, utilizing his heavy shot in big moments.

“He’s been great, he’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Noah Dobson said. “He’s always had a great shot he’s just finding areas to use it more and he’s been finding ways to capitalize. It’s great to see him score some big goals for us.”

Dobson and Romanov have spent significant time as defense partners over the last three seasons (1546:16), including 711:30 TOI in the 2023-24 season alone. After Dobson went down with a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for 11 games, Tony DeAngelo was brought in, and Head Coach Patrick Roy immediately paired the two defensemen together and has liked what he’s seen from the duo.

“I didn’t know much about his game before I got a rep,” DeAngelo said. “I’m super impressed with him, he’s calm with the puck, he can break it out. He defends really well and he’s good in the o-zone. He’s been a big help for me.”

NYI@BOS: Romanov scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

DeAngelo and Romanov have spent 155:18 TOI as a pair across all 11 games that DeAngelo has been an Islander. They duo has been on the ice for nine goals scored and seven against and 37 high-danger chances for at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

Defense has always been the clear priority for Romanov, and Roy has shown his trust this season by giving him an uptick in ice time. The defenseman is averaging a career-high 22:53 after hovering around the 20-minute mark in two seasons prior.

“It’s probably the best hockey I’ve seen him play,” Roy said about Romanov’s game this season. “What I want to see from him is continuing to grasp the moment, to go up in the rush or to stay back. He’s been doing that pretty well for us. He doesn’t have to force plays, he needs to keep it simple and that’s where he plays his best hockey.”

Roy said that especially for a defenseman, it takes time to develop the instincts of when to jump in offensively, but Romanov is honing his skills with his timing.

“Sometimes defenseman are late bloomers and it takes a little more time because of the position,” Roy explained. “But right now he’s fun to watch. I love his intensity, how engaged he is.”

NYR@NYI: Romanov scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

Romanov plays with an edge, with an intimidation factor to his game. Not only do his sharp hip checks and open-ice hits make it difficult for the opposition, but his hits provide the Isles with energy.

Romanov has racked up 100 hits and 114 blocks this season – the only Islanders player with 100-or-more of each – including a standout hit against Cam York to set the tone in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Jan. 24.

“He’s big, he’s heavy when he hits guys,” DeAngelo said. “Even when they try to hit him, they bounce off. He’s heavy and it makes a difference, it makes guys think twice.”

The Islanders will need Romanov’s physicality, competitiveness and defensive prowess down the stretch, as his teammates are appreciative of his noticeable growth in his third season with the Isles.

“He’s always been physical and sound defensively,” Kyle Palmieri said. “I think this year he’s taken a couple of extra strides as far as getting up in the play and being a part of the rush. It’s good to see him find a way to make that a part of his game and it’s made an impact on our team.”

