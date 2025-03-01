Romanov Reliable in Third Season with Isles

Alexander Romanov has been packing a punch for the New York Islanders – especially as of late – with goals in his last two games, including the opening goal in their 2-1 win over Thursday’s win over the Bruins.

“I was shocked, he’s never shot like this, like he scored today,” Ilya Sorokin said postgame on Thursday. “Great player, I’m thankful for him.”

Romanov has been a steady, consistent defenseman since he arrived on Long Island before the 2022-23 season, with 22 points in each of the last two seasons. He’s up to 17 points this season, with four goals and 13 assists through 44 games this year.

He’s unlocked the offensive side of his game, as each game gets more crucial down the stretch, utilizing his heavy shot in big moments.

“He’s been great, he’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Noah Dobson said. “He’s always had a great shot he’s just finding areas to use it more and he’s been finding ways to capitalize. It’s great to see him score some big goals for us.”

Dobson and Romanov have spent significant time as defense partners over the last three seasons (1546:16), including 711:30 TOI in the 2023-24 season alone. After Dobson went down with a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for 11 games, Tony DeAngelo was brought in, and Head Coach Patrick Roy immediately paired the two defensemen together and has liked what he’s seen from the duo.

“I didn’t know much about his game before I got a rep,” DeAngelo said. “I’m super impressed with him, he’s calm with the puck, he can break it out. He defends really well and he’s good in the o-zone. He’s been a big help for me.”