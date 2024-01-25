Romanov Heating Up

Alexander Romanov is picking up points and confidence in his second year with the Isles

Romanov
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Alexander Romanov has been finding the scoresheet lately in a display of confidence and grit in the middle of his second season with the Islanders.

“I love his intensity, he’s a warrior out there,” said Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy. “It’s fun to have a player like this around. He’s young and there’s still some work to do, but he’s very receptive.”

The 24-year-old defenseman extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A) on Thursday night with a primary assist on Brock Nelson’s goal, marking his 500th career point. After receiving the puck from Noah Dobson, Romanov was able to spot Nelson alone in the right circle to send a perfect pass.

“It was a good play by [Romanov] and [Dobson], we had some good zone time,” Nelson said. “I was able to find some open ice, it was just a great pass by Romi.”

Romanov’s three-game point streak matches a career long, set with the Islanders last season from Dec. 22-27. He described the simple reason behind his recent point streak.

“Just skating with the puck, create offensively,” Romanov said.

DAL@NYI: Romanov scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

The Russian defenseman does the dirty work of consistently blocking shots on a nightly basis while bringing a physical edge to his game. Romanov leads all Islanders defensemen in hits (64) this season and ranks second on the team with 104 blocked shots, right behind Noah Dobson (108). 

Romanov and Dobson have been in a defensive pair for a good chunk of the season, skating 481:57 TOI together. Dobson pointed out Romanov’s impressive gameplay both on defense and offense. 

"He's playing great and with a lot of confidence," Dobson said. "He's solid defensively, and offensively he's been making a lot of plays and finding holes to get in there. It's good to play alongside him, just trying to get him the puck lately."

Romanov shattered a new career high in goals (5) with a tally in Tuesday’s 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars. His +13 rating this season ranks second on the Islanders, providing value on a team he’s grown to get more and more familiar with.

“Anytime you have a year under your belt coming from another team, you feel more comfortable in the group,” Dobson said. “You know how you’re expected to play and the guys you’re playing with. I really enjoy playing with him and look forward to keep going.”

Practice 1/24: Alexander Romanov

Romanov spent two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens before he was acquired by the Islanders ahead of the 2022-23 season. Over the span of 133 games with Montreal, he racked up 19 points (4G, 15A). Since joining the Islanders, Romanov registered two assists through three career appearances against the Canadiens. 

As he gets ready to suit up for the Islanders when they take on the Canadiens on Thursday night at Centre Bell, he admits he isn’t fazed from playing his former team anymore. 

"I already played against them like three or four times, so I already don't care. I'm not nervous," Romanov said. "I always respect them, but it's not a special game for me."

Romanov is dialed into his game, looking to improve game by game, year by year. 

“More experience, more confidence, every single year,” Romanov said. “Just keep going, keep going and keep growing. It’s hockey.”

