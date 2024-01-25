Romanov Heating Up

Alexander Romanov has been finding the scoresheet lately in a display of confidence and grit in the middle of his second season with the Islanders.

“I love his intensity, he’s a warrior out there,” said Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy. “It’s fun to have a player like this around. He’s young and there’s still some work to do, but he’s very receptive.”

The 24-year-old defenseman extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A) on Thursday night with a primary assist on Brock Nelson’s goal, marking his 500th career point. After receiving the puck from Noah Dobson, Romanov was able to spot Nelson alone in the right circle to send a perfect pass.

“It was a good play by [Romanov] and [Dobson], we had some good zone time,” Nelson said. “I was able to find some open ice, it was just a great pass by Romi.”

Romanov’s three-game point streak matches a career long, set with the Islanders last season from Dec. 22-27. He described the simple reason behind his recent point streak.

“Just skating with the puck, create offensively,” Romanov said.