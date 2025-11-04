Ritchie Revving Up for the Islanders

Nine games into his NHL career and two games into his New York Islanders tenure, Cal Ritchie is learning as much as possible, absorbing feedback and implementing it into his game in real-time.
“I come off the ice every shift and get a little advice from [Head Coach Patrick] Roy, or [Assistant Coach] Ray Bennett or Jonathan Drouin or Kyle Palmieri,” Ritchie said. “It’s helpful for me, I just try to soak it in and try to learn as much as I can.”
The 20-year-old made his Isles debut in Friday’s 3-1 win over Washington, starting the game on the wing, but finished as a center on a line with Drouin and Palmieri. That trio also played together in Sunday’s 3-2 win against Columbus at UBS Arena. Ritchie recorded one shot on goal in 13:56 TOI on Sunday, but the qualities beyond the stat sheet - like his poise and hockey IQ - stood out.
Following a strong training camp, Ritchie sustained an injury in preseason and started the season in Bridgeport, but stayed ready for the right opportunity, which happened to be early in the year.
“He earned my trust during the preseason,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It was hard to let him go to the minors. When the opportunity came to come back here, I was curious to see how he’d perform and he’s been playing extremely well.”