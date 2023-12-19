Reilly Revving up for Islanders

Reilly hasn’t been shy about joining the rush and has even found himself below the goal line in the offensive zone. He crashed the net against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, stuffing in a loose puck that was eventually overturned because of goalie interference, but his ability to skate deep into the offensive zone – and still be able to get back into defensive position or win a footrace is one of his assets.

“I think I can use my feet and not just offensively, but defensively,” Reilly said. “It kind of gets me active naturally and I think getting up the ice as well kind of helps your gap control.”

Reilly’s puck moving proved valuable when Sebastian Aho was also among the list of injured Isles, but now that Aho is healthy, the two puck-movers have been paired together.

“I think we think we fit pretty well together,” Aho said. “We both want to have the puck a lot and play it and kind of try to find our way out of situations instead of just maybe chipping it out. He’s been great so far, he’s good at making plays with the puck and he uses his skating ability well.”

Reilly has stood out with a high shot volume through his first 10 games in New York. Since suiting up for the Islanders for the first time on Nov. 28, Reilly is fourth in the NHL in shots on goal among all defensemen, recording 28 through 10 games. The 30-year-old defenseman found that he’s able to play with more confidence and less hesitancy in his new organization.

“It’s getting to the point now where I can go out there and play freely,” Reilly said. “I don't really have to think about doing something or be 50/50 about something.”

The 6'1, 196 lbs. defenseman has played for the Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Senators, and Bruins in his NHL career. He faced the Bruins for the first time since playing parts of three seasons for the team – including the 2021 playoffs against the Isles – tallying an assist against his former club.

“I was a little more revved up for that one for sure,” Reilly said. “I’ve got a couple of close buddies over there and saw them before the game, but once the once the puck drops, it's game on. There’s some history between the two teams and there was a great crowd on Friday night.”