Reilly Revving up for Islanders

Ten games in with his new team, defenseman Mike Reilly is settling in, focusing on his game and providing value to the New York Islanders blue line.
“I’ve been feeling better and better each game,” Reilly said after Monday’s practice. “Just getting comfortable here, but first and foremost trying to defend hard, move my feet quick and get the puck back. It's a work in progress, just trying to keep trending upwards.”
It’s no easy task to get used to an entirely new system, but Reilly has adjusted well both defensively and offensively, picking up five points (1G, 4A) through 10 games while recording 13 hits and 11 blocks over that span.
Reilly has added reinforcement to an injury-riddled defense core that is without Ryan Pulock (IR, lower-body), Adam Pelech (LTIR, upper-body) and Scott Mayfield (IR, upper-body). Head Coach Lane Lambert said the veteran defenseman has brought in valuable experience and a necessary skillset.
“He’s done well,” Lambert said. “He has added an element of puck movement to our defense. The nice thing about him is he can skate the puck out of trouble as well, and he does that he has a lot of poise. He's helped a lot.”