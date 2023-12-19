Reilly Revving up for Islanders

Mike Reilly is making an impact for New York both offensively and defensively, while fitting in off the ice

GettyImages-1827891137
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Ten games in with his new team, defenseman Mike Reilly is settling in, focusing on his game and providing value to the New York Islanders blue line. 

“I’ve been feeling better and better each game,” Reilly said after Monday’s practice. “Just getting comfortable here, but first and foremost trying to defend hard, move my feet quick and get the puck back. It's a work in progress, just trying to keep trending upwards.”

It’s no easy task to get used to an entirely new system, but Reilly has adjusted well both defensively and offensively, picking up five points (1G, 4A) through 10 games while recording 13 hits and 11 blocks over that span. 

Reilly has added reinforcement to an injury-riddled defense core that is without Ryan Pulock (IR, lower-body), Adam Pelech (LTIR, upper-body) and Scott Mayfield (IR, upper-body). Head Coach Lane Lambert said the veteran defenseman has brought in valuable experience and a necessary skillset. 

“He’s done well,” Lambert said. “He has added an element of puck movement to our defense. The nice thing about him is he can skate the puck out of trouble as well, and he does that he has a lot of poise. He's helped a lot.”

SJS@NYI: Reilly scores goal against Kaapo Kahkonen

Reilly hasn’t been shy about joining the rush and has even found himself below the goal line in the offensive zone. He crashed the net against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, stuffing in a loose puck that was eventually overturned because of goalie interference, but his ability to skate deep into the offensive zone – and still be able to get back into defensive position or win a footrace is one of his assets.

“I think I can use my feet and not just offensively, but defensively,” Reilly said. “It kind of gets me active naturally and I think getting up the ice as well kind of helps your gap control.”

Reilly’s puck moving proved valuable when Sebastian Aho was also among the list of injured Isles, but now that Aho is healthy, the two puck-movers have been paired together. 

“I think we think we fit pretty well together,” Aho said. “We both want to have the puck a lot and play it and kind of try to find our way out of situations instead of just maybe chipping it out. He’s been great so far, he’s good at making plays with the puck and he uses his skating ability well.”

Reilly has stood out with a high shot volume through his first 10 games in New York. Since suiting up for the Islanders for the first time on Nov. 28, Reilly is fourth in the NHL in shots on goal among all defensemen, recording 28 through 10 games. The 30-year-old defenseman found that he’s able to play with more confidence and less hesitancy in his new organization. 

“It’s getting to the point now where I can go out there and play freely,” Reilly said. “I don't really have to think about doing something or be 50/50 about something.”

The 6'1, 196 lbs. defenseman has played for the Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Senators, and Bruins in his NHL career. He faced the Bruins for the first time since playing parts of three seasons for the team – including the 2021 playoffs against the Isles – tallying an assist against his former club. 

“I was a little more revved up for that one for sure,” Reilly said. “I’ve got a couple of close buddies over there and saw them before the game, but once the once the puck drops, it's game on. There’s some history between the two teams and there was a great crowd on Friday night.”

BOS@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Linus Ullmark

Reilly’s Islander tenure began with a three-game road trip to New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida, followed by a season-long six game homestand where the Isles went 4-0-2. Coming off a back-to-back set with two days between Tuesday’s tilt against the Oilers, Reilly feels as though he had a well-rounded experience so far in getting acclimated with his teammates. 

“When you're on the road, you spend a little bit more time with the guys and we played so many games [at UBS Arena] too,” Reilly said. “It’s always fun to hear stories from the guys of where they come from and just kind of how they got here. Everyone's been great to me.”

He already personally knew Minnesota natives Hudson Fasching, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson, while JG Pageau was his former teammate in Ottawa. Aside from pre-established connections, Reilly clicked with his new teammates right away. 

“Even with the guys I haven't met personally before coming in, I felt comfortable right away,” Reilly said. “It wasn’t even like a ‘nice to meet you,’ but more of a ‘how’s it goin,’ so the whole team has been great.” 

Though it’s only been about three weeks since arriving on Long Island, Reilly has been acclimating while also helping out his newest teammate in Robert Bortuzzo, as the two have been carpooling together for the past week and a half.

“I finally got my car a week ago so now I can travel around a little bit more,” Reilly said. “There are some great parts of town, I’ve been out to eat a few times. The schedule’s been so busy, but once it calms down a little bit, I’m excited to tour around more and try some new restaurants. It’s been great so far.”

