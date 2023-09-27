Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (0-1)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: STREAMING LIVE ON NEWYORKISLANDERS.COM

The New York Islanders are welcoming in the Philadelphia Flyers in their preseason home opener on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

“It’s going to be fun tonight for sure,” said Julien Gauthier, who is making his preseason debut as an Islander after signing with the team over the summer. “The Islanders have good fans so it’ll be nice to be there.”

The Islanders are 0-1 in preseason play after Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers, while the Flyers are also winless in the preseason after a 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Check back later for the projected lineup.