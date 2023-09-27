News Feed

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Preseason Rosters: Islanders at Rangers 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 
Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3
Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Islander Roots that Run Deep 
Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 
Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp

Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp
Long Island for the Long Haul 

Long Island for the Long Haul 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens
Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport

Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport 
Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing

Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing
Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp
Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 

Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 
Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

The Islanders host the Flyers at UBS Arena for their second preseason matchup

Preseason_GamePreview_Home_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (0-1)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: STREAMING LIVE ON NEWYORKISLANDERS.COM

The New York Islanders are welcoming in the Philadelphia Flyers in their preseason home opener on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

“It’s going to be fun tonight for sure,” said Julien Gauthier, who is making his preseason debut as an Islander after signing with the team over the summer. “The Islanders have good fans so it’ll be nice to be there.”

The Islanders are 0-1 in preseason play after Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers, while the Flyers are also winless in the preseason after a 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Check back later for the projected lineup.