Patrick Roy’s Impact on Isles

The Islanders weigh in on Patrick Roy’s motivation and effective coaching strategy as they enter the postseason

Patrick Roy 2
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

As the New York Islanders head into the postseason, they have an invaluable asset of a four-time Stanley Cup Champion behind the bench who knows what it takes to win it all. 

“Seeing our players blocking shots, seeing our guys play the right way. Taking hits, giving hits. Going in front of the net for the screen. Make sure you back check hard, win your battles," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "That's what separates a lot of teams in the playoffs."

A lot of that grit was already present in the Islanders locker room – as the team qualified for the postseason in five of the last six years – but Roy’s track record of success is a significant resource. The Hall of Famer won the Jack Adams Award in 2014, led the Quebec Remparts to a Memorial Cup last season and has earned three Conn Smythe trophies as a player, just to list a few accolades. 

“He’s got a lot of experience in the playoffs and with winning,” Mathew Barzal said. “I've really enjoyed learning from him and hearing what he has to say and his approach to the game. From the first minute he was here, we felt confident with him, he's brought great energy.” 

Roy wanted to see playoff-style hockey immediately upon arriving on Long Island on Jan. 20. With a record of 20-12-5 since then, Roy became the first Islanders coach to start his position midseason and qualify for the playoffs, preaching a team-effort of commitment and getting the details right on the ice. 

“It’s guys buying in and putting the team before themselves,” Casey Cizikas said. “We’ve had some big blocks, desperation plays, we’re getting pucks where we need to, and guys are stepping up in key situations. [Roy] has made that clear from day one. He pushes us every single day to be better, he wants things done the right way and holds guys accountable.”

The Isles gear up for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

The intensity paid dividends for the Islanders, as they finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 94 points, but the road to clinching a playoff spot certainly wasn’t linear. Between two six-game winning streaks, the Islanders endured a six-game winless skid (0-5-1) from Mar. 11 – 21st. But Roy never focused on the skid, or a winning streak for that matter. Regardless of the result of the previous game, Roy implemented the ‘midnight rule’ in wanting his team to stay focused on the task at hand. 

“We stayed even-keel through all this and kept pushing through our lows,” Captain Anders Lee said. “It’s not the best feeling when we’re not getting the results. But all of us sticking together, working with one another, and staying positive. We’ve been up and down, we fought for this, that speaks to the resolve in this room. [Patrick Roy] played a huge part in that.”

Roy’s outward passion for the sport is no secret. He established a reputation as a fired-up, passionate coach from his time as the bench boss from Colorado Avalanche from 2013-16, but perhaps has taken on a calmer persona behind the Islander bench. When the playoff race in the East came down to the wire, Roy kept his team at bay in high-pressure matchups. 

“He’s done a good job of just keeping the room calm - and together - not too high or too low,” Ryan Pulock said. “Staying even keel no matter what happens, if you have a bad period or a bad shift, it’s about that next shift and that next period. Patrick has done a good job of keeping us in the moment and keeping us prepared every night.”

NYI vs CAR 4/20: Patrick Roy

Roy was unafraid to tinker with his forward lines and d pairs down the stretch, adamant to find out what works, confident in his team’s ability to adjust. He’s found fits like Casey Cizikas alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, likening Cizikas’ grinding presence to players like Esa Tikkanen complementing Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri. Most of all, Roy focused on strengthening the team’s mindset and compete level, leading by example. 

"He raised our battle level," Robert Bortuzzo said. "He's made us stronger as a team and that's part of his personality. A lot of times, players and do take on a little bit of their coach's personality. He's ultra-competitive, and that's what we want to be as a team."

Roy stressed that overcoming adversity was a key factor in his Stanley Cup wins with Montreal Canadiens in 1986 and 1993. Now behind the bench to coach the Islanders in the postseason, Roy’s squad is armed with the same resilient and confident mentality as they face the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. 

"When you look at the Hall of Fame career he's had, it wasn't all perfect all the way through," Kyle Palmieri said. "You're going to go through some tough stretches. But his confidence is unwavering in our group and that trickles down to the rest of us. We're confident group. We love playing with each other and for each other and we're ready to go battle in the playoffs."

