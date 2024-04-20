Patrick Roy’s Impact on Isles

As the New York Islanders head into the postseason, they have an invaluable asset of a four-time Stanley Cup Champion behind the bench who knows what it takes to win it all.

“Seeing our players blocking shots, seeing our guys play the right way. Taking hits, giving hits. Going in front of the net for the screen. Make sure you back check hard, win your battles," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "That's what separates a lot of teams in the playoffs."

A lot of that grit was already present in the Islanders locker room – as the team qualified for the postseason in five of the last six years – but Roy’s track record of success is a significant resource. The Hall of Famer won the Jack Adams Award in 2014, led the Quebec Remparts to a Memorial Cup last season and has earned three Conn Smythe trophies as a player, just to list a few accolades.

“He’s got a lot of experience in the playoffs and with winning,” Mathew Barzal said. “I've really enjoyed learning from him and hearing what he has to say and his approach to the game. From the first minute he was here, we felt confident with him, he's brought great energy.”

Roy wanted to see playoff-style hockey immediately upon arriving on Long Island on Jan. 20. With a record of 20-12-5 since then, Roy became the first Islanders coach to start his position midseason and qualify for the playoffs, preaching a team-effort of commitment and getting the details right on the ice.

“It’s guys buying in and putting the team before themselves,” Casey Cizikas said. “We’ve had some big blocks, desperation plays, we’re getting pucks where we need to, and guys are stepping up in key situations. [Roy] has made that clear from day one. He pushes us every single day to be better, he wants things done the right way and holds guys accountable.”