Parise, Gomez and Bennett Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

USA Hockey announced the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Inductees on Wednesday, which included New York Islanders alumnus Zach Parise, former Assistant Coach Scott Gomez and photographer Bruce Bennett.

Parise, Gomez and Bennett will be honored and formally enshrined during a ceremony in Minnesota on Dec. 10.

Parise spent two seasons with the Islanders (2021-23) towards the end of his 19-year NHL career, recording 69 points (36G, 33A) in 164 games. The former winger played 1,254 NHL games in his career, racking up 889 points (434G, 455A) for the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Islanders and Colorado Avalanche before announcing his retirement in 2024.