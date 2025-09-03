Parise, Gomez and Bennett Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Islanders alum Zach Parise (2021-23), former Islanders assistant coach Scott Gomez and photographer Bruce Bennett were named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Wednesday

US Hockey Hall of Fame 2025
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

USA Hockey announced the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Inductees on Wednesday, which included New York Islanders alumnus Zach Parise, former Assistant Coach Scott Gomez and photographer Bruce Bennett.

Parise, Gomez and Bennett will be honored and formally enshrined during a ceremony in Minnesota on Dec. 10.

Parise spent two seasons with the Islanders (2021-23) towards the end of his 19-year NHL career, recording 69 points (36G, 33A) in 164 games. The former winger played 1,254 NHL games in his career, racking up 889 points (434G, 455A) for the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Islanders and Colorado Avalanche before announcing his retirement in 2024.

Parise represented the United States in the Olympics twice in his career. He earned silver in the 2010 Olympics, contributing eight points (4G, 4A) through six games and served as an alternate captain. Parise scored one goal through six games as captain of the 2014 Olympic team where the United States fell to Finland in the bronze medal game.

Parise won a gold medal for the United States in 2004 World Juniors, putting up 11 points (5G, 6A) through six games of the tournament. The Minneapolis, MN, native also made three appearances for Team USA in the IIHF World Championships (2005, 2007 and 2008). Parise was selected to play for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he contributed an assist through three games of the competition.

Scott Gomez served as an assistant coach for the Islanders from 2017-19. As a player, he appeared in NHL 1,079 games and won two Stanley Cups with the Devils in 2000 and 2003. The Anchorage, Alaska native represented the United States at the 2006 Olympics.

Bruce Bennett serves as the Director of Photographer at Getty Images and has covered over 5,000 NHL games and six Olympic games during his 50 years in the field. Bennett was the Islanders team photographer from 1982-2004 and is still a mainstay at Islanders home games.

