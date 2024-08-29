NHL Announces Updated Start Times for Islanders Games

The National Hockey League announced changes to start times in the 2024-25 season. Five New York Islanders games - four away, one at home - were effected by the announcement.

The Dec. 8, 2024 game at Ottawa is now at 5 pm (previously 5:30 pm).

The Dec. 17, 2024 game at Carolina is now at 7:30 pm (previously 7 pm).

The Jan. 30, 2025 game at Philadelphia is now at 7:30 pm (previously 7 pm).

The Apr. 12, 2025 game at Philadelphia is now at 12:30 pm (previously 1 pm).

The Apr. 15, 2025 game vs Washington is now 8 pm (previously 7:30 pm).