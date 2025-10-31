New York Islanders and Affina Partner to Launch New Loyalty Program Powered by CrowdPlay Platform

The New York Islanders, in partnership with Affina (parent company of CrowdPlay), today announced the recent launch of Isles Rewards, a new loyalty platform designed to reward fans for their engagement and passion—every day of the year. The program is currently available exclusively for Islanders Season Ticket Members, with plans to expand access to the broader fanbase.

This new loyalty platform represents a major investment in fan experience innovation, giving Islanders fans the ability to earn points for attending games, engaging with team content, participating in challenges, and more. The program is fully implemented and seamlessly integrated into the Islanders and UBS Arena mobile app, where fans can redeem points in a dynamic rewards marketplace featuring official merchandise, VIP experiences, autographed items, and much more.

“Season Ticket Members are the core of Isles Nation, and we’re proud to bring them into this new loyalty experience first,” said Kirk King, Senior Vice President, Ticket Sales and Service for the New York Islanders. “With CrowdPlay driving the technology and supporting the rollout through their managed service model, we’re able to seamlessly launch a loyalty program that helps us focus on creating deeper connections with our passionate fans.”