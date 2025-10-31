New York Islanders and Affina Partner to Launch New Loyalty Program Powered by CrowdPlay Platform

Isles Rewards is currently available exclusively for Islanders Season Ticket Members, with plans to expand access to the broader fanbase

NYI_CrowdPlay_onBlue
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders, in partnership with Affina (parent company of CrowdPlay), today announced the recent launch of Isles Rewards, a new loyalty platform designed to reward fans for their engagement and passion—every day of the year. The program is currently available exclusively for Islanders Season Ticket Members, with plans to expand access to the broader fanbase.

This new loyalty platform represents a major investment in fan experience innovation, giving Islanders fans the ability to earn points for attending games, engaging with team content, participating in challenges, and more. The program is fully implemented and seamlessly integrated into the Islanders and UBS Arena mobile app, where fans can redeem points in a dynamic rewards marketplace featuring official merchandise, VIP experiences, autographed items, and much more.

“Season Ticket Members are the core of Isles Nation, and we’re proud to bring them into this new loyalty experience first,” said Kirk King, Senior Vice President, Ticket Sales and Service for the New York Islanders. “With CrowdPlay driving the technology and supporting the rollout through their managed service model, we’re able to seamlessly launch a loyalty program that helps us focus on creating deeper connections with our passionate fans.”

Following the Season Ticker Member launch, the Islanders plan to expand access to all fans through a phased rollout. Whether at UBS Arena, on the road, or watching from home, all Islanders fans will soon be able to earn rewards for how they support the team every day.

“The Islanders have one of the most loyal fanbases in sports,” added Andrew Pizzi, CEO of Affina. “This launch sets the foundation for a long-term engagement ecosystem, one that delivers daily value to fans while opening new doors for team partners and sponsors. We’re thrilled to help bring this vision to life.”

The new loyalty platform is fully integrated with key touchpoints across the Islanders’ digital ecosystem—including ticketing, in-arena concessions, partner activations through interactive placements and card-linked offers, and the team’s official mobile app—making it easier than ever for fans to earn and redeem rewards in real time. By connecting these experiences, the Islanders are creating a unified fan journey that extends well beyond game day.

The Islanders join a growing list of professional teams utilizing Affina’s CrowdPlay platform to make next-generation loyalty a core pillar of their fan engagement strategy. The organization is helping shape how loyalty, data, and personalization come together to drive deeper relationships, stronger brand affinity, and long-term value for both fans and partners.

Affina’s innovative managed service model ensures each team receives tailored strategic support and end-to-end operational coverage—removing the burden of launching and managing a loyalty experience while delivering measurable impact from day one.

Introducing the Islanders Member Portal and Isles Rewards

News Feed

Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Sixth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Marty”

The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Takeaways: Islanders Drop Third Straight Game with 6-2 Loss to Hurricanes 

Isles Day to Day: Romanov Returns, Barzal Out Vs Hurricanes

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Drouin and Duclair Living Out Childhood Dream with Islanders

The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Bruins, Point Streak Ends at Five Games 

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 27, 2025 

Islanders and Maple Leafs April 9 Start Time Changed to 6:45 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Practices in Non-Contact Jersey, Out vs Boston

Family and Friends Make Warren's NHL Debut One to Remember

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Flyers 4-3 in Shootout

WATCH: Marshall Warren's Rookie Lap