Nelson Reflects on 4 Nations Experience 

Brock Nelson said the tournament was some of the most intense and high-energy hockey he’s ever played in

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher

Brock Nelson is back on Long Island after an action-packed 10 days with Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and reflected fondly on the unforgettable tournament.

“Incredible experience, something I’ll always remember, and my family had a great time,” Nelson said. “The atmosphere, the energy. I think they did an unbelievable job. There were high expectations going into it, and I think they surpassed that. Ten days flew by, but at the same time it was also a long time where I got to know guys pretty well. A lot of memories, something I’ll never forget.”

Team USA fell to Team Canada 3-2 in overtime in Thursday’s championship game, a thrilling finale to an entertaining tourney for both the players and fans alike.

“It felt like the most important game the guys have been a part of, and that includes guys who have played in Stanley Cup Finals, Game Sevens and playoffs,” Nelson said. “It was right there in terms of intensity, probably even more so.”

The Islanders forward was utilized in different ways, as he played left wing throughout tournament action. Nelson logged 16:25 TOI in the championship game and recorded two hits and three shots on goal across four games of the tournament. He wore the “A” for Team USA in their round-robin game against Sweden.

Practice 2/22: Brock Nelson

Nelson and Team USA clicked well right away, forming chemistry on and off the ice en route to wins in their first two games. Although some of the NHL’s top stars are on opposite ends of the ice, such as Nelson becoming linemates with New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck, the players were united by the shared pride in playing for their country. Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy was honored in Team USA’s locker room with his jersey and a stall, while his father joined the team for dinner in Montreal before the tournament began.

“It was cool to honor him and have his dad around,” Nelson said. “Johnny touched a lot of guys in there and was close friends with a lot of guys. I was fortunate enough to play with him at international events. To have him there in remembrance is the last we could do.”

Nelson isn’t a newcomer when it comes to playing on an international stage, as he represented Team USA at IIHF Worlds five times in his career. He said the 4 Nations Face-Off felt like a whole new level.

“It was quite a bit different,” Nelson said. “This was most intense, energy-packed and clean hockey I've ever been a part of. You can't really describe it, how awesome it was, and how important those games were, too, and how much everybody laid on the line. I think it reached beyond regular hockey fans.”

Not only was the buy-in high from the players, but the tournament spiked TV ratings and garnered a lot of buzz from the fans. The championship game between the United States and Canada drew 9.3 million viewers on ESPN and 16.1 million viewers across the two counties.

“It was really good for the game of hockey,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “There was nine million people [in the United States] watching that game, that’s pretty impressive. For our game, it’s fun to see the excitement.”

Snapshots of Brock Nelson representing Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Photos by Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHL, Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images, Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images, Steve Banineau and Chase Agnello-Dean

Roy has praised Nelson’s performance throughout the week and is happy to have him back. Roy, who competed for Team Canada in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, understands the emotional component of returning to NHL play after an intense international event.

“When you get your emotions so high, and coming back it’s tough,” Roy said. “But knowing Brock, he’s a great pro and I know he’s going to come back and he’s going to come back and be ready to play tomorrow.”

Now that he’s back on Long Island, with a team-signed jersey and a few souvenirs, Nelson is turning his attention to the fight down the stretch. He soaked everything in at 4 Nations – the energy, the battle level and the way other players competed and prepared – and is looking to translate that to important games down the stretch for the Islanders.

“It’s crazy that all of a sudden, just like that, it’s over and you’re back to the regular grind,” Nelson said. “Obviously this is equally as important now, the playoff race and getting back into it. I talked to Patrick about the energy of the guys and the preparation, to bring it back and reintegrate that here with the guys.”

The memories made at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will stick with Nelson throughout the rest of his career, which includes a quick return to Boston when the Islanders face the Bruins on Thursday.

“I’ll always associate Bell Center and TD Garden with the tournament and how special it was,” Nelson said. “So going back, it’ll always bring back memories.”

The Skinny: Wild 6, Islanders 3

