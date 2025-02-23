Nelson Reflects on 4 Nations Experience 

Brock Nelson is back on Long Island after an action-packed 10 days with Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and reflected fondly on the unforgettable tournament.

“Incredible experience, something I’ll always remember, and my family had a great time,” Nelson said. “The atmosphere, the energy. I think they did an unbelievable job. There were high expectations going into it, and I think they surpassed that. Ten days flew by, but at the same time it was also a long time where I got to know guys pretty well. A lot of memories, something I’ll never forget.”

Team USA fell to Team Canada 3-2 in overtime in Thursday’s championship game, a thrilling finale to an entertaining tourney for both the players and fans alike.

“It felt like the most important game the guys have been a part of, and that includes guys who have played in Stanley Cup Finals, Game Sevens and playoffs,” Nelson said. “It was right there in terms of intensity, probably even more so.”

The Islanders forward was utilized in different ways, as he played left wing throughout tournament action. Nelson logged 16:25 TOI in the championship game and recorded two hits and three shots on goal across four games of the tournament. He wore the “A” for Team USA in their round-robin game against Sweden.