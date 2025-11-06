Meet Luke Rowe, Bridgeport Islanders Defenseman and Future Drone Pilot for the United States Air Force

Near the end of his junior year of training at the Air Force Academy, Luke Rowe got to hold his late grandfather’s Prop and Wings in his hands. The metal with angelic wings is a badge of honor that his grandfather, John Seyler, wore proudly as a pilot in the army in World War II before the inception of the United States Air Force.

“He was a great guy,” Rowe said of his grandfather, who passed away in 2011. “He was funny and always had a story to tell, but never really talked about his service, and I don’t think I was old enough to really understand what he did. To be able to touch and feel his Prop and Wings is really cool, it’s inspiring.”

Rowe discovered Seyler’s old flight logs and record books, carefully reading them through and marveling at the tangible history in front of him. He learned more about the man his grandfather was while simultaneously getting a glimpse into his future.

"My aunt has all his record books and flight logs from what he was able to keep," Rowe said. “Looking through some of that stuff, seeing his lieutenant bars and pictures of him and his flight crew is unbelievable."

Rowe is set to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps in serving his country. He’ll become a drone pilot, which is a different style of warfare than his grandfather’s service as a pilot. Until then, Rowe is a professional hockey player, settling into his first year with the Bridgeport Islanders.

It’s a unique path Rowe carved out for himself. The defenseman had a full NCAA hockey career as he completed training at the United States Air Force Academy, captaining the team for three of those years.