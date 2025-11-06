Meet Luke Rowe, Bridgeport Islanders Defenseman and Future Drone Pilot for the United States Air Force

Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Luke Rowe will serve the country after his playing days, following in his grandfather’s footsteps

Luke Rowe
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Near the end of his junior year of training at the Air Force Academy, Luke Rowe got to hold his late grandfather’s Prop and Wings in his hands. The metal with angelic wings is a badge of honor that his grandfather, John Seyler, wore proudly as a pilot in the army in World War II before the inception of the United States Air Force.

“He was a great guy,” Rowe said of his grandfather, who passed away in 2011. “He was funny and always had a story to tell, but never really talked about his service, and I don’t think I was old enough to really understand what he did. To be able to touch and feel his Prop and Wings is really cool, it’s inspiring.”

Rowe discovered Seyler’s old flight logs and record books, carefully reading them through and marveling at the tangible history in front of him. He learned more about the man his grandfather was while simultaneously getting a glimpse into his future.

"My aunt has all his record books and flight logs from what he was able to keep," Rowe said. “Looking through some of that stuff, seeing his lieutenant bars and pictures of him and his flight crew is unbelievable."

Rowe is set to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps in serving his country. He’ll become a drone pilot, which is a different style of warfare than his grandfather’s service as a pilot. Until then, Rowe is a professional hockey player, settling into his first year with the Bridgeport Islanders.

It’s a unique path Rowe carved out for himself. The defenseman had a full NCAA hockey career as he completed training at the United States Air Force Academy, captaining the team for three of those years.

John Seyler

© Luke Rowe's grandfather John Seyler

"I'm playing with house money," Rowe said. "I went to school thinking, I get my four years of high-level college hockey, I get to have fun and learn a bunch along the way, and then it's real-world time. Luckily I was afforded the opportunity to play hockey, so I'm living out my dream of something that four or five years ago was never even possible in my mind."

Historically, graduates of academies must complete two years of service before playing any sport professionally. A policy enacted in 2019 allowed exceptional athletes to delay their service until they’re finished playing, including Rowe, who has earned professional contracts, most recently inking a one-year deal with Bridgeport over the offseason. The policy has since been overturned and Rowe was grandfathered into a rare opportunity to play pro hockey before he completes his service.

“I’m definitely one of the few classes to be offered this opportunity,” Rowe said. “With this agreement, they want the name of the Air Force to be shown well. I’m grateful, they’re allowing me to live out my dreams and play hockey. I think they can call me [to train] whenever, but it’s a gray area because it’s new.”

DSC04014

© Luke Rowe graduated the United States Air Force Academy in December 2023.

Rowe, a native of Succasunna NJ, entered Bridgeport on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old has two assists and a plus-two rating through six games of his third professional season. Prior to Bridgeport, he played two seasons with the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, where he recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) and a plus-19 rating through 47 games in 2024-25.

The 6’1,” 209 lbs. blueliner is embracing his role as a stay-at-home defenseman in Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson’s energetic, aggressive system.

“I think I fit into Rocky’s system with simplicity, I’m a hard-nosed, grinder-type defenseman,” Rowe said. “Breaking pucks out, taking pride in making those five, six, seven-foot passes that lead to easy breakouts.”

***NOMINATE YOUR MILITARY HERO OF THE GAME HERE***

Rowe credits his training at the Air Force Academy for turning him into person he is today. When he suits up for Bridgeport, he has the goal of making the academy proud.

"It turned me into a man that I'm proud of now," Rowe said. "There's no better organization than the United States military, it's professional, it's life-changing. They teach you respect, they teach you discipline, they teach you resiliency and grit."

With his service in the Air Force ahead of him, Rowe gets to write his own story while carrying on his family’s legacy with honor and pride.

“Everything is full circle, even when you don’t realize it,” Rowe said. “The fact that I just so happen to go to the Air Force Academy and realizing that there is a legacy there, I’ll be able to pass that on. Who knows, maybe my grandson someday goes to the Air Force Academy and gets his prop and wings, finds my record books and sees mine, that would be pretty cool for my family.”

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6

The Skinny: Bruins 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-3 SO Decision to Bruins  

Ritchie Revving Up for the Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 3, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 3

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 3

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Columbus 3-2 in Comeback Thriller

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

Schaefer Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 1

Takeaways: Islanders Snap Skid with 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Recalled, "Excited" to Make Islanders Debut

Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Sixth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Marty”

New York Islanders and Affina Partner to Launch New Loyalty Program Powered by CrowdPlay Platform

The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 2