Maven's Memories: Steve Albert Reflects On Islanders First Stanley Cup

It's hard to believe it's been 45 years since the Islanders won the first of four Stanley Cups. It's even harder for me to believe that I was behind the mic doing the TV play-by-play of their home games that season leading up to their first Stanley Cup triumph in the spring of 1980 season on SportsChannel, alongside Stan Fischler and Ed Westfall. Tim Ryan announced the away games.

What's more, I have the Stanley Cup ring to prove it. I should add that it was a classy move by GM Bill Torrey, awarding a non-player like me a Cup ring. After all, I didn't score a single goal; I just announced them.

At the time, I was "suffering" from a case of "Albert-itis." Translated, I had ants in my pants, working two or more jobs at the same time. It was a family affliction.

Then again, the term "suffering" might be a stretch. I loved it, as -- in addition to doing the Islanders play-by-play for SportsChannel -- I was also employed by WCBS-TV, Channel 2 in New York as the sports anchor on the 6 o'clock newscast.