Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick

Once upon a time in the dim, distant hockey past I did an interview with one of my all-time favorite Islanders.

Of course, Bob Nystrom has been just about \everybody's \favorite and not just because he scored the 1980 Stanley Cup-winning goal; although that never hurt.

What I recall from our \tete-a-tete \was that Pal Ny never kept the hockey stick that propelled the six-ounce hunk of vulcanized rubber into the Philadelphia net and simultaneously into the Pantheon of Islanders History.

"There was so much excitement after I scored," Nystrom told me, “That the idea of grabbing my stick was not immediately in my mind. First, Lorne Henning grabbed me and then Johnny Tonelli and, before I knew it, the fans came storming onto the ice. It was bedlam."

Who could even think about a hockey stick at a time like that? Well, a fella named Buzzy Deschamps was and did something about it.

Somewhere -- somehow -- in that "bedlam" Deschamps had the presence of mind to rescue the hunk of ash lumber with the builder's name, KOHO on the shaft. Buz got it to Nystrom who autographed it for his buddy and then forgot about it.

And who was Buzz Deschamps? Since I saw him in action I can vouch that he was a terrific minor league forward whose play was just short of NHL calibre. Now he's the chief protagonist in a full-sized hockey book.

For that I deliver a deep bow of THANKS to author Joseph Rossi of West Babylon. Among other fascinating stories, the Nystrom stick tale is described in Rossi's brand-new biography currently available via Amazon.

It's called "A Stick In The Window -- The Hockey Life of Buzz Deschamps."