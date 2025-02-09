Maven's Memories: Bill Mikkelson on the Original Islanders

No matter how you look at it, Bill Mikkelson was a pioneer.
Along with a bevy of other hopefuls, the Brookdale, Manitoba native showed up in 1972 at the New York Islanders first-ever training camp in Peterborough, Ontario, seeking a job with the NHL's brand-new franchise. He eventually passed GM Bill Torrey's audition and was assigned to a starting defense role.
That was the good news. The not-so-good news was that every single game was a challenge from the curtain-raiser at Nassau Veterans' Memorial Coliseum to the finale the following April.
Like many NHLers, Bill would later pass his love of hockey on to his children. His son, Brendan had NHL stints with Anaheim, Calgary and Tampa Bay. His daughter Meaghan won Gold Medals in 2010 and 2014 and a silver in 2018 with the Canadian National Women's hockey team and currently is color voice for the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet 960.
Like his teammates, Mikkelson struggled in that maiden season along with captain Ed Westfall, defense teammates Gerry Hart and Jean Potvin as well as coach Phil Goyette, who never made it to the finish line in April 1973, but Bill did.
Many of Mikkelson’s experiences are captured in Long Islander Greg Prato's new book, "Hapless Islanders: The Story Behind the New York Islanders Infamous 1972-73 Season."
Now 76 and living in Calgary, Mikkelson fondly -- and vividly -- remembers that notorious hockey year in Uniondale. The following are his answers to an assortment of topics raised by The Hockey Maven.
TRAINING CAMP, 1972: "This was my fourth NHL training camp, so I expected it to be physically and mentally draining like all the previous ones. I knew that I had a chance to make the team because the Islanders already had lost some defensemen to the new World Hockey Association. I was a bubble player, which made the camp a grueling affair. Once camp started there were two practice sessions a day for a week or two before we got into playing exhibition games."
NERVOUSNESS ABOUT MAKING THE TEAM: "The most vivid and memorable aspect was the posting of the next-day lineups on a bulletin board in the hotel lobby. It would list the two teams -- the big team and the minor league team for the next day's practices. Naturally I approached the board with great apprehension, but I got lucky.
The greatest feeling for me, at the end of the camp, was to be on the NHL team roster. It was one big mind game throughout camp trying to guess how I was doing and what management thought of me."
UNIQUE CHALLENGES: The emergence of the World Hockey Association caused seismic alterations in the hockey landscape. All of a sudden there was a competitive landscape for players as the NHL no longer had a monopoly on talent. We felt that there was almost double the number of 'major league' jobs.
Thanks to the WHA siphoning off players there was an opening for me. On the Islanders Draft list I was the sixth defenseman selected by Bill Torrey. But of the five selected ahead of me three chose to go to the WHA. Only Chuck Lefley and Gerry Hart chose to stay with the Islanders. As the sixth guy, I ordinarily would have been in a tough spot to make the team. But thanks to the WHA I moved up to third."
THE MAKE-OR-BREAK MOMENT: "The best day of all was when I was told that I'd be going to New York and to look for accommodations. Once Bill Torrey told me to find a place, it meant that I had made the big team. I ended up living on Long Island and my roomies were Lorne Henning and Ralph Stewart because we were all single. In those days salaries were so low it was imperative for me to split rent with two other guys."