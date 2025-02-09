Maven's Memories: Bill Mikkelson on the Original Islanders

PRE-OPENING NIGHT EXPECTATIONS: "We knew we'd be in a tough spot. There were established teams. Montreal still had a lot of guys who were winners and the Bruins had won the Stanley Cup the previous spring. Frankly, I didn't spend too much time thinking about the opposition because I was primarily thinking about my status and just making and sticking with the team. How well the team would do, would make no difference if I was not a part of it."

NO COMPLAINTS: "Despite the inequity of the system, I had no complaints because we had an opportunity to live out our dreams of playing in the NHL. Hence, the league's ineptitude in the management of staffing their new teams gets no complaints from me. After all, when comparing the powerful Habs with our lineups, really,

what did they expect from us but what they got -- the Hapless Islanders and we were just that as Greg Prato pointed out in his book of the same name."

REACTION TO COACH PHIL GOYETTE: "I don't know the circumstances around Bill Torrey selecting Phil as a coach. I remember Goyette when I was younger and a Canadiens fan. He had been an excellent player; a silky-smooth center, but unfortunately, I don't think that translated to being successful at arguably the most challenging coaching position in the NHL. But he was a likeable guy who wanted to be liked and who seemed not to want to upset or offend the players. He probably sacrificed respect from the players for that desire to be liked. I remember him congratulating us after a loss for just 'coming close.'"

WHAT HE LEARNED: "Unfortunately, Goyette, being a centreman his whole career, knew very little about playing the defense position. As a result he wasn't able to teach me or any other D-men the role of playing defense at the NHL level. I don't recall being taught anything about improving my play at my position. Anything I learned, I learned on my own by studying other good players. For all of us that season, it should have been a learning year. We should have advanced and improved. But I don't blame Phil. If I were to blame him for anything, it was for accepting the job. In fact, I have a feeling that the job was offered to others who declined. Coaching an NHL team, especially THAT team, is an extremely difficult job that, from my perspective, demands an experienced coach, someone who has honed their coaching skills in lower leagues. I would not say either that even an experienced coach could have wrung better results out of our group.”

HIS FEELINGS ABOUT 'HAPLESS' AS A BOOK ABOUT THE TEAM: "I don't take offence about being called 'hapless.' I probably was at the time, so the label is accurate. I know that Goyette said he couldn't go out and play the game for the players. The reverse is also true. We couldn't go behind the bench and do the coaching for him that needed to be done. After all, Phil is part of that 'hapless' bunch as well."

THE ZANY PRACTICE SITUATION: "Our practices turned out to be one of the biggest negative issues. We hardly ever could practice on Coliseum ice because of the Nets, concerts and other arena events. The practice arena we used was way out on Long Island and didn't even have showers. Our non-game days turned out to be as long and grueling and challenging as the game days.

From our home on Long Island we'd get up and travel 30 minutes to the Coliseum. Then, we'd get dressed there,

carry our sticks and skates, hop on a bus and travel approximately an hour 'way out on the Island. We'd practice for an hour or an hour and a half, then jump back on the bus, head back to the Coliseum where we would shower and dress and head home. Those were long, long days -- spending two and a half to three hours in cars and buses. Not counting the time we spent on the ice."

The only benefit of all that was that we really looked forward to game days. Thinking back, those onerous

practice days made it tougher for what already was a severely challenged, under-talented team. Really, it was an unnecessary burden on the players and in a sense we never had a day off -- but there were no alternatives. We had to grin and bear it."

BILL'S FIRST BIG NHL BLUNDER: "I played primarily with Ken Murray, but also with Arnie Brown and even some of the forwards who dropped down to defense like Ed Westfall and Ron Stewart. Then, Jean Potvin arrived at the end of the year, which was good because I had played with him in Springfield when we won the Calder Cup. In fact, Jean was on the ice with me for my first NHL goal against. We were playing Toronto at Maple Leaf Gardens and I tried to make a cross-ice pass to Potsy at our blue line. But I flubbed the pass and it dribbled into the middle where Dave Keon picked it up and went in and scored. That was my NHL baptism and would be a portent of things to come!"

THE TWO SIDES OF GERRY HART: "I have negative and positive. The minus part was when I played Junior against him and Gerry was on the Flin Flon (Manitoba) Bombers. It was the dirtiest team in Junior hockey and Hart was one of the toughest, meanest players. As an Islander teammate, I liked Gerry. For his size, he was a fearless, very tough player who would never back down nor give an inch. Away from the rink he was outgoing and personable. He was the only one of our D-men that year to survive the purge that followed."

ABOUT ED WESTFALL AS CAPTAIN: "He truly was the captain on-ice and off-ice -- the leader of the team. Nobody else was more appropriate than #18. We all were aware of his background, him having won two Stanley Cups with the Bruins. Despite the comedown -- Bruins to Islanders -- Eddie always seemed to be smiling, upbeat and positive. Think about it, one year he was skating alongside Bobby Orr and a season later he's playing on a team with Billy Mikkelson. If being the captain of such a hapless group ever weighed on him, you'd never know it; that's how positive he was about everything."