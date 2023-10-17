Martin Making the Most of 900 Games  

On the eve of suiting up for his 900th NHL game, Matt Martin still vividly remembers how he felt in his first.

“It felt a lot different than 900,” Martin recalled. “I was nervous the night before and the day of. A lot of butterflies, it was an amazing day for me, played the Predators at home and it was an awesome game to be a part of and one I’ll never forget.”

Martin notched a pair of assists against Nashville in his debut and has built a reputable and durable career since. The Windsor, Ontario native played 767 of his 899 career games with the Islanders and is seventh on the franchise’s games-played list. Brock Nelson, who is in eighth place on that list, had high praise for his teammate ahead of his milestone game.

“Marty is a great guy for everyone here on and off the ice,” Brock Nelson said. “He goes out there, plays extremely hard, lays his body on the line and makes sacrifices for the other guys. He plays with heart, a lot of emotion. He’s been a big part of his team and the franchise for a long time, so it's a big night for him.”

Martin is a hard-hitting forward, maintaining a rugged style of play throughout his extensive career. From a coaching perspective, Head Coach Lane Lambert recognizes the importance of his role and values his grit.

“There's a reason Martin has been in his role for a long time,” Lambert said. “He plays well and he's a smart hockey player. He continues to do what it is he does, and there's really is something to be said for that. It's very, very impressive.”