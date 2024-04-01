Levy’s Longtime Islanders Fandom Comes Full Circle 

PWHL New York goalie Abbey Levy is embracing the opportunity to play in the home venue of the New York Islanders

Abbey Levy
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher

When Abbey Levy was between the pipes for PWHL New York in a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over Montreal at UBS Arena, she only had one thing on her mind. 

“I only have one job and it's not to overthink anything, but to just stop the puck and give my team the best opportunity,” Levy said. 

Levy locked it down in a scoreless overtime frame and the game ended in dramatic fashion, with the 23-year-old netminder stopped every puck through four rounds of the shootout for the win. 

In that moment, her focus was solely on the game and her team, but as a lifelong Islander fan, the emotional aspect of earning her first career win in the home venue of the team she grew up rooting for with her family only flooded in after the game. 

“My teammates were so happy for me, they knew how hard I was working, and it finally happened,” Levy said. “My parents gave me a hug and they were in tears. That was when it really hit me, what this game really meant.”

Her love for Islanders hockey runs deep. The Levy family has been Season Ticket Members for decades and Levy’s parents, Margaret and Justin, met at an Islanders game.  Levy showed off her Isles fandom ahead of PWHL New York’s game against PWHL Minnesota on March 3, strolling into UBS Arena in a Rick DiPietro jersey with a 1500 Al Arbour patch. 

“Playing where the Islanders now play at is a huge deal for my family, it’s all coming full circle,” Levy said. “It’s something special that I can hold on to for my whole life.”

One of her favorite players is fellow goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who is part of one of her most cherished Islanders memories in recent history. Levy remembers watching Varlamov’s reaction in the crease after taking Game Five against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs – and of course Game Six at Nassau Coliseum a year later. 

“When Varly dove across when they won, it was such a great moment,” Levy said. “And of course, watching Anthony Beauvillier score that overtime goal, the place went crazy. It’s those key playoff moments that are so special.” 
 
Her passion for the Islanders made her draft story all the more special. As the 23-year-old netminder was making the transition from collegiate to professional athlete, Levy was hoping she’d be drafted by PWHL New York. When she was drafted 64th overall by New York in the 2023 PWHL Draft in Toronto, excitement was an understatement. 

"I remember kind of going into shock and I could not stop smiling,” Levy said of her draft day. “My phone was just buzzing from my parents just so happy for me. I'm a New Yorker at heart, so it was the best opportunity for me. I couldn't ask for anything better.”

Levy is the youngest goaltender in the PWHL, having graduated from Boston College in May of 2023. At the end of her collegiate career in Boston, Levy held the program records for save percentage (.940) and saves per game (31.96) and ranked top five in multiple other categories and garnered national recognition. With PWHL New York, she sports a .922 SV% and a 2.55 GAA in her first professional season. 

"The league really took off,” Levy said. “It’s really fun to see the progression of skills and the level of play of the girls at this point. I think my performance has been pretty good so far as the young kid, I'm really happy with my play so far." 

The PWHL and UBS Arena announced to additional home games at UBS Arena, scheduled for Apr. 27 and May 4. Aside from her standout 3-2 SO win on Feb. 21, she served as backup goaltender for Opening Night at UBS Arena on Jan. 10, Mar. 3 and Mar. 25. As a backup, she had the chance to fully soak in her full circle moment and the atmosphere of UBS Arena. 

“I was able to really just take it all in that I was at UBS Arena, I was at the place my home team plays in,” Levy said. “To be in the moment, look around and listen to the fans and hear the cheering, it really showed me how far this is come and how cool this is."

