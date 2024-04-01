Levy’s Longtime Islanders Fandom Comes Full Circle 

When Abbey Levy was between the pipes for PWHL New York in a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over Montreal at UBS Arena, she only had one thing on her mind.

“I only have one job and it's not to overthink anything, but to just stop the puck and give my team the best opportunity,” Levy said.

Levy locked it down in a scoreless overtime frame and the game ended in dramatic fashion, with the 23-year-old netminder stopped every puck through four rounds of the shootout for the win.

In that moment, her focus was solely on the game and her team, but as a lifelong Islander fan, the emotional aspect of earning her first career win in the home venue of the team she grew up rooting for with her family only flooded in after the game.

“My teammates were so happy for me, they knew how hard I was working, and it finally happened,” Levy said. “My parents gave me a hug and they were in tears. That was when it really hit me, what this game really meant.”

Her love for Islanders hockey runs deep. The Levy family has been Season Ticket Members for decades and Levy’s parents, Margaret and Justin, met at an Islanders game. Levy showed off her Isles fandom ahead of PWHL New York’s game against PWHL Minnesota on March 3, strolling into UBS Arena in a Rick DiPietro jersey with a 1500 Al Arbour patch.

“Playing where the Islanders now play at is a huge deal for my family, it’s all coming full circle,” Levy said. “It’s something special that I can hold on to for my whole life.”