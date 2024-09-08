Lee Throws Honorary First Pitch at Mets Game

Anders Lee had the chance to show off his arm on Saturday afternoon, as the New York Islanders’ captain threw out the honorary first pitch at the New York Mets Hockey Jersey Day.

Lee, who was joined by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, brought the heat for his honorary pitch, gunning it into an old college buddy David Lowe.

“I had an absolute blast,” Lee said. “Brought a buddy out here today. Brought my family here. It's a really nice afternoon and pretty cool to be able to do that.”

While Lee’s football background is well documented, the Edina, MN, native was also a talented high school baseball player, splitting time as a pitcher and a third baseman for the Edina Hornets in his junior year. It’s been a while since Lee had thrown around a hardball, but he’d spent the summer playing softball back home in Minnesota.

“I played softball all summer, so definitely got the groove back on that, and loved it,” Lee said. “You pick up a baseball after all that softball, it’s so much smaller, but we had a great time. I told [Lowe] I was bringing the heat.”