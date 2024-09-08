Lee Throws Honorary First Pitch at Mets Game

Islanders captain takes part in Mets Hockey Jersey Day

PHOTOS: Anders Lee Throws First Pitch at Mets Game

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Anders Lee had the chance to show off his arm on Saturday afternoon, as the New York Islanders’ captain threw out the honorary first pitch at the New York Mets Hockey Jersey Day.

Lee, who was joined by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, brought the heat for his honorary pitch, gunning it into an old college buddy David Lowe.

“I had an absolute blast,” Lee said. “Brought a buddy out here today. Brought my family here. It's a really nice afternoon and pretty cool to be able to do that.”

While Lee’s football background is well documented, the Edina, MN, native was also a talented high school baseball player, splitting time as a pitcher and a third baseman for the Edina Hornets in his junior year. It’s been a while since Lee had thrown around a hardball, but he’d spent the summer playing softball back home in Minnesota.

“I played softball all summer, so definitely got the groove back on that, and loved it,” Lee said. “You pick up a baseball after all that softball, it’s so much smaller, but we had a great time. I told [Lowe] I was bringing the heat.”

Lee also exchanged jerseys with Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has been a semi-regular at Islanders games at UBS Arena. Lee and Nimmo chatted outside the dugout before exchanging numbers. All-Star short stop Francisco Lindor also stopped by to visit with the Islanders captain and Tri-State rivals.

“I'd seen him at our games all the time,” Lee said of Nimmo. “He’s supported us a few times at the rink and loved seeing him. I’m obviously a fan of his and the work that he puts in with the Mets. So it was cool to meet him and catch up with him a little bit, and looking forward to doing that again.”

The first pitch wasn’t Lee’s first throw of the day, as the Isles captain had a long toss with Pesce and quick catch with a few young fans, who lobbed hats, baseballs and pens in his direction to sign. Lee made their day, happily signing and throwing them back into the stands. Lee also got a few souvineers of his own in a signed Nimmo jersey, some family photos on the field and some good memories as the summer comes to a close.

“Honestly, just to be able to be here today and throw the first pitch at the Mets game, it’s pretty awesome,” Lee said.

Anders Lee threw out an honorary first pitch ahead of the New York Mets-Cinncinnati Reds game at Citi Field on Sept. 7, 2024.

