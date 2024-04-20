Ledecky and Sparky Surprise Families Ahead of the Playoffs

In a well-kept surprise, Dana Musso told her 12-year-old son Anthony that he was missing school to go to a dentist appointment on Friday afternoon, but instead of getting his teeth cleaned, he was greeted by his friends and family, Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky and Sparky the Dragon.

“We want to share the joy of the playoffs with you,” Ledecky said.

It was an emotional scene for Anthony and family, who recently endured lengthy hospital visits for months. Watching Islanders games on the hospital television, being dialed into the game while surrounded by visiting family members kept his mind off daunting medical procedures.

Now that he’s back home with his family, his mother is seeing his spark come back - especially with a playoff game at UBS Arena to look forward to.

“He’s been so strong and mature through it all,” Musso said. “Now that we’re home, he’s feeling the love from everybody in the community, from the Islanders. It’s awesome to see him get back to himself.”

The Musso house was one of the five special stops Ledecky made on Friday afternoon, visiting local families going through tough times, gifting them swag bags, game-used sticks, customized jerseys and invitations to an Islanders playoff game at UBS Arena.

"It's a really touching day for the Islander family because we get to meet so many people who are going through so many difficult things,” Ledecky said. “It's taking a bit of their day and making it brighter."

Nothing can truly compensate for the loss of a loved one, but a surprise with playoff tickets and a special moment can lift the spirits of friends and family healing from a tremendous loss. Kevin Brohm unexpectedly lost his wife Lauren in the fall, and while times have been hard for the for the family, their nine-year-old daughter Ella and six-year-old son Ben were overjoyed at the sight of Sparky.

“This is unbelievable, seeing the smile on my kids' faces makes me so happy,” Brohm said. “It’s the one of the biggest joys, considering the tough year we had. Seeing them react to Sparky and the gifts, it’s wonderful.”