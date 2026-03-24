Kotai Signs Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed goaltender Joshua Kotai to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Kotai, 23, posted a 20-11-4 record over 35 games in his junior season at Augustana University (NCAA), setting career highs with five shutouts and three assists alongside a .938 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average. Among Division-1 netminders, he ranks second in saves made (1,056) and save percentage, fifth in minutes played (2,111) and seventh in both goals-against average and wins.

This season, Kotai started all 26 Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) conference games, finishing with a 14-8-4 record, a 1.87 goals-against average, and a league-leading .941 save percentage. He was named the 2025-26 CCHA Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year, earning Goaltender of the Month honors twice and Goaltender of the Week honors five times.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native has played in 79 games over three seasons at Augustana, registering a 39-30-9 record with eight shutouts, a .931 save percentage and a 2.17 goals-against average. He has been named to either the All-CCHA First Team or Second Team in each of his three seasons and is a two-time Mike Richter Award finalist, including in 2026. He was named Augustana’s MVP for the 2024-25 season.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6’2” goaltender played the 2022-23 season with the Battlefords North Stars in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), where he went 32-4-3 with a .935 SV% and a 2.39 GAA. In the postseason, he recorded a 12-1-0 record with a 1.72 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage to help Battlefords win the championship. In 2021-22, Kotai played with the Vermont Lumberjacks (EHL). He has also appeared in eight games at the 2023 Centennial Cup (.937 SV%, 2.16 GAA) and one game at the 2025 Spengler Cup.

Kotai is an undrafted free agent.