Kingston Grill Pop-up Adds Caribbean Flavor to Islanders Game

Kingston Grill has been a staple in the Elmont community since opening seven years ago, serving up quality jerk chicken and other Jamaican specialties. When the restaurant got a new neighbor in UBS Arena back in 2021, owner Sandy Vasceannie had hopes of bringing a little Caribbean flavor to the concourse.

That materialized on Saturday, as Kingston Grill set up in Market 103 on the UBS Arena concourse during the New York Islanders game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I’ve been wanting to do this from the day the arena opened,” Vasceannie said. “Getting this shine, there are no words to express my excitement.”

Kingston Grill served up jerk chicken platters, BBQ jerk chicken sandwiches, boneless jerk chicken with BBQ sauce and jerk chicken fried rice.

The pop-up was part of an effort by the Islanders and UBS Arena wanted to spotlight a local, black-owned business as part of Black History Month, and Saturday marked the second collaboration between the Islanders and Kingston Grill. The restaurant was also featured in a small business spotlight by the team in 2022.

“It certainly gave us a wider audience,” Vasceannie said. “Sometimes they come in and they’re like ‘we saw you on the jumbotron, we saw you on the website,’ so it has really helped us.”