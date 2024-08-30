Islanders Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Generic-Logo-1920
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The entire New York Islanders organization is deeply saddened by the passing of both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Gaudreau family. They both were tremendous ambassadors for the sport of hockey and even better people in the community. We ask that everyone keep the Gaudreau family and all those these two great young men came in contact with, in your thoughts and prayers.

News Feed

Past Heroes Relive Their Stanley Cup Thrills

NHL Announces Updated Start Times for Islanders Games

Islanders 2024-25 ABC, ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced

This Day in Isles History: August 26

The All-Time Underrated Islander

This Day in Isles History: August 20

Matt Moulson’s Hockey Story Becomes Children’s Book 

UBS Arena and the New York Islanders Add Adam Cross as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships

Discover Long Island Announces New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Anastasia Pagonis Thrives and Inspires in Paralympic Journey 

Long Island Warriors Enjoy LI Summer Shootout

Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

Maven's Memories: The Odd Couple of Scoring and Their Golden Spring

This Day in Isles History: August 7

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom

Maven's Memories: The Glowing, but Forgotten Ray Ferraro Goals

Great American Media to Create Nation's Largest Experiential Christmas Festival with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment

Talkin' Isles: Steve Webb