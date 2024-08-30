The entire New York Islanders organization is deeply saddened by the passing of both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Gaudreau family. They both were tremendous ambassadors for the sport of hockey and even better people in the community. We ask that everyone keep the Gaudreau family and all those these two great young men came in contact with, in your thoughts and prayers.
Islanders Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
