JetBlue Soars into New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Long Term Multi-Year Deal Names JetBlue the Official Domestic Airline Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Celebration Activities Include a Takeover of JetBlue’s Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy Airport and a ‘Light Up Long Island’ Activation

1920x1080_UBS NYI
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

UBS Arena and the New York Islanders are welcoming JetBlue as a new partner at Belmont Park. This multi-year partnership names JetBlue as the Official Domestic Airline Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders.

“JetBlue is one of the most iconic and innovative major U.S. airlines and we are grateful to have them partner with UBS Arena and the NY Islanders for a long time to come,” said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. “JetBlue’s incredible commitment to unique, high-quality experiences and passion for the communities they serve is congruent to our mission and values. I am confident that Belmont Park will be a better place with them involved.”

Through the partnership, JetBlue is giving back to its loyal Long Island customers with exclusive access and benefits to TrueBlue® and TrueBlue Mosaic® members, including pre-sale access and special offers for select UBS Arena events and New York Islanders games. Mosaic members will also receive access to a designated priority lane at the main entrance of the UBS Arena. To enjoy these benefits, unlock travel perks and earn tiles toward Mosaic status, join the TrueBlue loyalty program at jetblue.com/trueblue.

UBS Arena’s ‘Northwest Terrace’ will become the TrueBlue Terrace by JetBlue, serving as an outdoor ‘front porch’ for TrueBlue members to socialize, relax and sip their favorite alcoholic1 and non-alcoholic beverages. JetBlue will also transform the UBS Arena’s event level to the JetBlue Runway Level, which will feature the JetBlue Mosaic Lounge (formerly the ‘Spotlight Club’) and the Mosaic Suites (formally the ‘Spotlight Suites’).

“JetBlue is excited to lace up with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena for the ultimate New York power play as the Official Domestic Airline Partner,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “With new JetBlue service from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) launching next month, we're excited to become an even bigger part of the Long Island community—where some of our most loyal customers call home.”

“We are proud to welcome JetBlue as the official domestic airline partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena,” said John Collins, Operating Partner New York Islanders. “JetBlue’s dedication to the communities they serve will help us grow the game of hockey across the region.”

To kick off this partnership, activities will take place today across the region including:

  • John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 Takeover – Starting at 11 a.m., New York Islanders Legend and four-time Stanley Cup Champion Butch Goring along with the Islanders mascots Sparky and Nyisles and the New York Islanders Hype Team will bring the energy of Islanders games and events at UBS Arena to JetBlue’s Terminal 5. Music, giveaways and special surprises are in store for JetBlue customers during their stopover at JFK on September 4.
  • Light Up Long Island – At 7 p.m. EST on September 4, the UBS Arena lanterns and the Nassau County Executive & Legislative Building's Dome will light up blue to welcome JetBlue to the New York Islanders’ home on Long Island.

The airline will also celebrate the partnership with a new social content series and provide support for the Islanders’ Girls Hockey Program including Girls Learn to Play, Girls Try Hockey for Free, and Girls Advanced Clinics.

News Feed

Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Distribute 500 Backpacks in Second Annual Event

Islanders Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Maven's Memories: Past Heroes Relive Their Stanley Cup Thrills

NHL Announces Updated Start Times for Islanders Games

Islanders 2024-25 ABC, ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced

This Day in Isles History: August 26

Maven's Memories: The All-Time Underrated Islander

This Day in Isles History: August 20

Matt Moulson’s Hockey Story Becomes Children’s Book 

UBS Arena and the New York Islanders Add Adam Cross as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships

Discover Long Island Announces New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Anastasia Pagonis Thrives and Inspires in Paralympic Journey 

Long Island Warriors Enjoy LI Summer Shootout

Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

Maven's Memories: The Odd Couple of Scoring and Their Golden Spring

This Day in Isles History: August 7

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom

Maven's Memories: The Glowing, but Forgotten Ray Ferraro Goals