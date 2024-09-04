JetBlue Soars into New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

UBS Arena and the New York Islanders are welcoming JetBlue as a new partner at Belmont Park. This multi-year partnership names JetBlue as the Official Domestic Airline Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders.

“JetBlue is one of the most iconic and innovative major U.S. airlines and we are grateful to have them partner with UBS Arena and the NY Islanders for a long time to come,” said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. “JetBlue’s incredible commitment to unique, high-quality experiences and passion for the communities they serve is congruent to our mission and values. I am confident that Belmont Park will be a better place with them involved.”

Through the partnership, JetBlue is giving back to its loyal Long Island customers with exclusive access and benefits to TrueBlue® and TrueBlue Mosaic® members, including pre-sale access and special offers for select UBS Arena events and New York Islanders games. Mosaic members will also receive access to a designated priority lane at the main entrance of the UBS Arena. To enjoy these benefits, unlock travel perks and earn tiles toward Mosaic status, join the TrueBlue loyalty program at jetblue.com/trueblue.

UBS Arena’s ‘Northwest Terrace’ will become the TrueBlue Terrace by JetBlue, serving as an outdoor ‘front porch’ for TrueBlue members to socialize, relax and sip their favorite alcoholic1 and non-alcoholic beverages. JetBlue will also transform the UBS Arena’s event level to the JetBlue Runway Level, which will feature the JetBlue Mosaic Lounge (formerly the ‘Spotlight Club’) and the Mosaic Suites (formally the ‘Spotlight Suites’).

“JetBlue is excited to lace up with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena for the ultimate New York power play as the Official Domestic Airline Partner,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “With new JetBlue service from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) launching next month, we're excited to become an even bigger part of the Long Island community—where some of our most loyal customers call home.”

“We are proud to welcome JetBlue as the official domestic airline partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena,” said John Collins, Operating Partner New York Islanders. “JetBlue’s dedication to the communities they serve will help us grow the game of hockey across the region.”

To kick off this partnership, activities will take place today across the region including:

John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 Takeover – Starting at 11 a.m., New York Islanders Legend and four-time Stanley Cup Champion Butch Goring along with the Islanders mascots Sparky and Nyisles and the New York Islanders Hype Team will bring the energy of Islanders games and events at UBS Arena to JetBlue’s Terminal 5. Music, giveaways and special surprises are in store for JetBlue customers during their stopover at JFK on September 4.

Light Up Long Island – At 7 p.m. EST on September 4, the UBS Arena lanterns and the Nassau County Executive & Legislative Building's Dome will light up blue to welcome JetBlue to the New York Islanders’ home on Long Island.

The airline will also celebrate the partnership with a new social content series and provide support for the Islanders’ Girls Hockey Program including Girls Learn to Play, Girls Try Hockey for Free, and Girls Advanced Clinics.