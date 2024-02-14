Isles Showcase New Stadium Series Gear in Practice

The New York Islanders hit the ice Wednesday morning for a business-as-usual team practice, but did so in style.

With the 2024 Stadium Series just four days away, the Islanders debuted their special gear with new helmets, sock and gloves for the first time during practice. The helmet features the Islanders logo in orange on one side, with the player's number on the other side. The socks feature a bold orange stripe, while the gloves are solid navy.

"It felt good, it looks good," Jean-Gabriel said. "Everyone's excited for the game. To finally see the equipment we're going to be using, it was a cool feeling."