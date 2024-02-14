Isles Showcase New Stadium Series Gear in Practice

The Islanders sported new helmets, gloves and socks on Wednesday for the upcoming Stadium Series

Practice Wed Feb 14
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice Wednesday morning for a business-as-usual team practice, but did so in style. 

With the 2024 Stadium Series just four days away, the Islanders debuted their special gear with new helmets, sock and gloves for the first time during practice. The helmet features the Islanders logo in orange on one side, with the player's number on the other side. The socks feature a bold orange stripe, while the gloves are solid navy.

"It felt good, it looks good," Jean-Gabriel said. "Everyone's excited for the game. To finally see the equipment we're going to be using, it was a cool feeling."

The new equiptment are a just few key pieces of the puzzle, as the Islanders are looking forward to suiting up on Sunday in full gear including the Stadium Series jersey.

"I already loved the jerseys when I first saw them, and today I glanced at the socks and gloves and pictured everything together. It'll look awesome out there," Casey Cizikas said. "They did a good job and it'll be fun to wear it all together this weekend, we've been looking forward to this all year."

Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov broke out their customized goalie masks for practice, sporting the artwork inspired by the upcoming outdoor matchup. Varlamov's helmet features "ISLES" in ice blue running across the top, with his nickname "VARLY" in blue on the chin with an orange background. Sorokin debuted in a neon orange cage with his number 30 across the side.

"I like the orange cage," Sorokin said. "I never played in an orange cage before, it's my favorite part most likely. Every time when you wear new gear it's really exciting."

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 14, 2024
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Wednesday, Feb. 14 where the team donned new helmets, socks and gloves for the 2024 Stadium Series. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

Practice 2/14: Ilya Sorokin

Practice 2/14: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Practice 2/14: Cal Clutterbuck

Practice 2/14: Casey Cizikas

