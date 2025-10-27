Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 27, 2025 

Romano had a two-goal outing on Sunday, bookending the scoring for the Rangers in a 3-1 win over the North Bay Battalion. He broke the ice with one second remaining in the second period and sealed the win with a shorthanded empty net goal for his sixth of the season. His six goals are tied for second on the Rangers.

AITCHESON BECOMES COLTS ALL-TIME TOP SCORING DEFENSEMAN

Kashawn Aitcheson is on a heater for the Barrie Colts, extending his point streak to four games with five points (2G, 3A) over that span.

The defenseman had a two-point game (1PPG, 1A) on Saturday to help the Colts beat the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 in overtime. He showcased his heavy shot from the right circle with seconds left on the man advantage to take a 3-1 lead. It marked the fifth multi-point game of the season for Aitcheson, who the Islanders drafted 17th overall this year.

Aitcheson has also made history recently, becoming the Colts' all-time scoring defenseman on Oct. 18 with his sixth goal of the season and 41st of his career. He surpassed Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke and Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad to claim the top spot on the Colts' all-time leaderboard for goals by a defenseman in regular season action.