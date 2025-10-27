Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 27, 2025 

Aitcheson’s seven goals and 13 points on this season rank third on the Colts, while the 18-year-old leads all OHL defensemen in goals this year and ranks fifth in scoring.
EISERMAN INJURED
Cole Eiserman sustained an injury on Saturday against UConn.
The sophomore winger left the game after he was slammed into the boards in the first period and did not return. BU Head Coach Jay Pandolfo said postgame that there will be updates on Eiserman early in the week.
Eiserman, who was drafted 24th overall in 2024, potted his sixth goal of the season in an 8-4 loss to UConn on Friday night.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 13GP, 7G, 6A, 13A, 16PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 12GP, 6G, 5A, 11P, 0PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 11GP, 5-4-0, 3.93 GAA, .872 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 13GP, 6G, 13A, 19P, 8PIM
Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 10GP, 7G, 3A, 10P, 10PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 11GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL) | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 7GP, 5-3-0, 2.38 GAA, .916 SV%, 0SO
Sweden
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 13GP, 0G, 6A, 6P, 6PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 8GP, 3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .888 SV%, 0SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 6GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) |4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 6GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 2PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 6GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 8PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 6PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 7GP, 6G, 2A, 8P, 0PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 7GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 4PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM