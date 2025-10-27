Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 27, 2025 

Romano sports a five-point weekend, Aitcheson extends his point streak to four and more in this week’s prospect report

2526_ProspectReport_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

ROMANO’S FOUR GAME POINT STREAK

Luca Romano exploded with five points (3G, 2A) in two games over the weekend, helping the Kitchener Rangers pick up three of a possible four points.

The Islanders’ 2025 second-round pick (42nd overall) had a three-point game (1G, 2A) on Saturday, getting the scoring started with a power-play goal in an eventual 4-3 OT loss to the Barrie Colts. He tallied another power-play point with an assist on the Rangers’ second goal of the game to make it 3-2 and notched a primary assist on a shorthanded goal that tied the game at three.

Romano had a two-goal outing on Sunday, bookending the scoring for the Rangers in a 3-1 win over the North Bay Battalion. He broke the ice with one second remaining in the second period and sealed the win with a shorthanded empty net goal for his sixth of the season. His six goals are tied for second on the Rangers.

AITCHESON BECOMES COLTS ALL-TIME TOP SCORING DEFENSEMAN

Kashawn Aitcheson is on a heater for the Barrie Colts, extending his point streak to four games with five points (2G, 3A) over that span.

The defenseman had a two-point game (1PPG, 1A) on Saturday to help the Colts beat the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 in overtime. He showcased his heavy shot from the right circle with seconds left on the man advantage to take a 3-1 lead. It marked the fifth multi-point game of the season for Aitcheson, who the Islanders drafted 17th overall this year.

Aitcheson has also made history recently, becoming the Colts' all-time scoring defenseman on Oct. 18 with his sixth goal of the season and 41st of his career. He surpassed Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke and Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad to claim the top spot on the Colts' all-time leaderboard for goals by a defenseman in regular season action.

Aitcheson’s seven goals and 13 points on this season rank third on the Colts, while the 18-year-old leads all OHL defensemen in goals this year and ranks fifth in scoring.

EISERMAN INJURED

Cole Eiserman sustained an injury on Saturday against UConn.

The sophomore winger left the game after he was slammed into the boards in the first period and did not return. BU Head Coach Jay Pandolfo said postgame that there will be updates on Eiserman early in the week.

Eiserman, who was drafted 24th overall in 2024, potted his sixth goal of the season in an 8-4 loss to UConn on Friday night.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 13GP, 7G, 6A, 13A, 16PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 12GP, 6G, 5A, 11P, 0PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 11GP, 5-4-0, 3.93 GAA, .872 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 13GP, 6G, 13A, 19P, 8PIM
Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 10GP, 7G, 3A, 10P, 10PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 11GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL) | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 7GP, 5-3-0, 2.38 GAA, .916 SV%, 0SO

Sweden

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 13GP, 0G, 6A, 6P, 6PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 8GP, 3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .888 SV%, 0SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 6GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) |4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 6GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 2PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 6GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 8PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 6PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 7GP, 6G, 2A, 8P, 0PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 7GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 4PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

