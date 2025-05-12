Isles Prospect Report: May 12, 2025

Nurmi, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft (113th overall) recorded two shots on goal in the win for the Knights on Saturday but has been held off the scoresheet through both games of the championship series. The Finnish winger has seven points (2G, 5A) through 14 games of his first career OHL playoff run.
The Knights and Generals are back in action for Game Three on Monday night.
VEILLEUX AND LUMBERJACKS TIED AT ONE IN USHL FINALS
Xavier Veilleux and the Muskegon Lumberjacks evened the series in the USHL Clark Cup Final with a 4-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday.
Veilleux, who was drafted by the Isles in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft (179th overall), tallied an assist on Muskegon’s empty-net goal to seal away the win. The defenseman has seven points (2G, 5A) through 11 games of the postseason, which set career highs across the board.
The Lumberjacks and Black Hawks will face off for Game Three on Saturday in the best-of-five championship series.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM
Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 12GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, 7PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 16GP, 6G, 14A, 20P, 18PIM
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon (Playoffs) | 11GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, 2PIM