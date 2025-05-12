Isles Prospect Report: May 12, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KNIGHTS AND GENERALS TIED AT ONE IN OHL FINALS

The battle between two Isles prospects is heating up, as Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals and Jesse Nurmi and the London Knights are tied at one game apiece in the OHL Finals.

Ritchie scored the game-winner for the Generals in the series opener with a 4-2 victory on Thursday, ending the Knights’ 12-game undefeated streak. The Knights retaliated with a 5-2 win on Saturday to get even in the series.