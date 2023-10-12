Isles Itching for Opening Night 

The 2023-24 NHL season officially kicked off on Tuesday night, but the Islanders have to play the waiting game until Saturday to face their first opponent of the regular season.

“It allows a smart practice time, but guys are chomping at the bit to play a game,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “It’s a long wait.”

After a long training camp and another week of practice leading up to Opening Night, Lambert can sense his team is hungry to compete in real games.

"They see the light at the end of the tunnel that's something that they're really looking forward to,” Lambert said. “From a coaching standpoint, keeping their edge [means] to make things competitive, to do things that are game-like in practice and to have them compete."

The Islanders will host Buffalo on Saturday to open their season, which will mark game number two for the Sabres. Lambert said it will be beneficial to watch the Sabres face the Rangers on Thursday, but for the most part he knows what to expect from the club.

“I know they've made some roster adjustments, but they have a similar team and the same coach as last year,” Lambert said of Buffalo. “It's an advantage for us to watch and it certainly helps, but I think they [will look] very similar coming in from last season.”