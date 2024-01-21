Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Skates

Semyon Varlamov was a partial participant in Sunday's morning skate, working with the Islanders goalie coaches and extras ahead of the skate and with Piero Greco and Ken Appleby during the latter half of the skate. After the skate, Varlamov took shots from Islanders skaters in one-on-one situations.

Varlamov had resumed skating this past week while the team was on the road.

Varlamov (IR, lower-body) has missed the last eight games since suffering an injury on Jan. 2 in Colorado. The Islanders goaltender is 6-4-2 this season with a 2.78 GAA, a .918 and two shutouts.