Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Skates

Semyon Varlamov skated ahead of the Islanders morning skate on Sunday

012124-MorningSkate-1-16X9
By Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher

Semyon Varlamov was a partial participant in Sunday's morning skate, working with the Islanders goalie coaches and extras ahead of the skate and with Piero Greco and Ken Appleby during the latter half of the skate. After the skate, Varlamov took shots from Islanders skaters in one-on-one situations. 

Varlamov had resumed skating this past week while the team was on the road. 

Varlamov (IR, lower-body) has missed the last eight games since suffering an injury on Jan. 2 in Colorado. The Islanders goaltender is 6-4-2 this season with a 2.78 GAA, a .918 and two shutouts.

News Feed

Roy Looking to Bring Consistency Back to Islanders

Roy Looking to Bring Consistency Back to Islanders
Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars Jan. 21

Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars
Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity

Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity
7 Facts: Patrick Roy

7 Facts: Patrick Roy
Islanders Name Roy Head Coach

Islanders Name Roy Head Coach
The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3 OT

The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Blackhawks

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Blackhawks
Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks Jan. 19

Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks
Kyle MacLean's Islanders Debut a Family Affair

Kyle MacLean's Islanders Debut a Family Affair
Isles Day to Day: MacLean Joins Group, Engvall Misses Practice

Isles Day to Day: MacLean Joins Group, Engvall Misses Practice
The Skinny: Jets 4, Islanders 2

The Skinny: Jets 4, Islanders 2
3 Takeaways: Isles Fall in Winnipeg 4-2

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall in Winnipeg 4-2
Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 16, 2024

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 16, 2024
Isles Day to Day: Engvall Misses Game vs Jets with Upper-Body Injury

Isles Day to Day: Engvall Misses Game vs Jets with Upper-Body Injury
Game Preview: Islanders at Jets Jan 16

Game Preview: Islanders at Jets
The Skinny: Wild 5, Islanders 0

The Skinny: Wild 5, Islanders 0
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-0 to Wild 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-0 to Wild 
Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

Game Preview: Islanders at Wild