Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Out 5-6 Months

Alex Romanov will have shoulder surgery and will be out 5-6 months

GettyImages-224683469600
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Alex Romanov will have shoulder surgery and is expected to miss 5-6 months.

Romanov suffered the injury - to his right shoulder - on Tuesday in the New York Islanders' 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars, after a hit from Mikko Rantanen in the final minute of the game.

"He's not happy, there's no doubt about it," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We didn't have the same opinion of the league when that happened, but we have to move on."

Romanov has one assist, 31 hits and 31 blocks through 15 games this season, averaging 19:27 TOI per game. Adam Boqvist has drawn into the lineup in the past two games for Romanov and was one of the players Roy mentioned has a chance to step up, along with call-up Marshall Warren.

"You don't replace a player like [Romanov], but you hope that the guys coming in will fit in," Roy said. "Hopefully [Adam] Boqvist will play like he's been playing. So, it's an opportunity for him, and he needs to take advantage of it."

Boqvist has one assist in eight games this season. Last season, the defenseman recorded 14 points (4G, 10A) in 35 games between the Islanders and Florida Panthers. Roy highlighted his offensive abilities as his assets.

"He's a guy that supports the rush. So what we want to see is him continue to do that, but we also want to make sure he defends well," Roy said. "On a zone entry, using his speed to his advantage, using those situations and obviously being able to take hits and being able to make plays under pressure, that's something we want to see him to continue to do well."

