Isles Day to Day: Pulock, Mayfield and Fasching Skate

After nine days off, the New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Tuesday and have some positive news on the injury front that starts on the blueline.

Ryan Pulock joined the group in an orange, non-contact jersey. The defenseman last played on Jan. 25 and missed seven games with an upper-body injury.

Scott Mayfield, who missed four games with a lower-body injury he sustained on Feb. 1 in Tampa, joined the group as a full participant.

"It's great, they're a core part of our defense," Captain Anders Lee said. "They've been grinding through some injuries here so happy for them to be back with the group. They came out with some good energy, I know from personal experience that there's nothing better than getting back with the guys after an injury."

Noah Dobson (lower body) did not skate.

Hudson Fasching, who last played on Jan. 5, was also a full participant at practice.

Tuesday's practice had a unique structure, as Head Coach Patrick Roy wasn't trying to resume to the intensity of a regular practice yet, but more so wanted his players to get their legs back after the break.

"It was about touching the ice, feeling comfortable out there," Roy said. "I think if we go straight to bing-bang-bedang, it would feel like a training camp. So I wanted the guys to feel comfortable and touch the ice. Tomorrow, we're going to add more compete, the one-on-ones, the five-on-five and game situations."