Isles Day to Day: Pulock and Hogberg Placed on IR

Ryan Pulock and Marcus Hogberg were both placed on IR retroactive to Jan. 25 with upper-body injuries, Jakub Skarek recalled

By Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher

Defenseman Ryan Pulock and goaltender Marcus Hogberg were both placed on injured reserve with upper-body injuries, the New York Islanders announced on Monday morning. Both players were placed on IR retroactive to Jan. 25.

Pulock left the game early in the first period and did not return. The defenseman has 16 points (3G, 13A) in 48 games this season and leads the team with 105 blocks, as well as 2:04 SH TOI/GP. Pulock's injury is the latest blow to the Islanders blue line, which has been without Noah Dobson (IR, lower body) for the past two games, and Mike Reilly (IR, heart procedure) since Nov. 1. Dobson is considered week-to-week, while there is no timetable for Reilly's return.

Hogberg suffered his injury towards the end of Saturday's game, playing all three periods before leaving the ice ahead of overtime. Hogberg is 2-2-0 this season with the Islanders with a 1.45 GAA and a .947 SV%. Hogberg was initially recalled to fill the void of Semyon Varlamov, who has been out since Nov. 29 with a lower-body injury.

In a corresponding move, goaltender Jakub Skarek was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders. Skarek is 5-11-1 this season with Bridgeport with a 3.22 GAA and an .895 SV%. Skarek, the Isles' third-round pick (72nd overall) in 2018, has spent parts of six seasons in Bridgeport, but has yet to make his NHL debut.

